Donald Trump gives Colby Covington some final words of inspiration before the big fight with Leon Edwards… before the defeated American names his hero in the Octagon, promising that he will “make America great again.”

Whatever Donald Trump said to Colby Covington moments before his UFC 296 main event showdown with Leon Edwards didn’t seem to have the desired effect.

The former president was sitting front row next to the Octagon in Las Vegas and Covington, a big Trump supporter, was sure to punch his hero and accept some final advice.

What followed was a below-average display that saw him lose to Edwards by decision.

Covington made no secret of his support for Trump in the build-up, and the 35-year-old, returning to the Octagon for the first time in two years, was eager to see the former POTUS heavily involved.

While reality continued to bite at TMobile Arena, before the fight, Covington imagined Trump placing the championship belt around him.

Donald Trump (right) offered some final words of wisdom to Colby Covington at UFC 296

They fist bumped and Covington was excited to put on a display in front of his ‘hero’.

The Trump-supporting fighter made sure to see his idol before his fight with Leon Edwards.

UFC president Dana White normally places the championship belt on the winning fighter, but Covington had a pre-fight request.

“I asked Dana, respectfully, if she could step aside and let Donald Trump wear it,” Covington told the Full Send podcast.

“That would mean everything to me, man.” I am his biggest fan, he is my biggest role model. What better way for him to buckle me in?

‘Who better than the most famous person on planet Earth, Donald Trump, to give me the belt?’

Trump made sure he had a prime view of the action and arrived with White to sit on the side of the octagon.

There was some mockery, while others gave the former POTUS a standing ovation in what is his fourth time attending a UFC event this year. His presence also prompted chants of “fuck Joe Biden,” which she no doubt enjoyed.

Trump previously attended events such as UFC 287 in Miami and UFC 290, which was also held in Las Vegas.

Trump had to watch as Covington barely scratched an impressive Edwards.

Trump received a warm welcome from the crowd in Las Vegas, with some ‘fuck Joe Biden’ chants

But in the end, Trump had to watch one of his biggest supporters fall far short under the bright lights.

Covington barely registered a scratch on an accomplished Edwards in what was a matchup that didn’t live up to expectations in Las Vegas.

Not that that bothers Edwards too much after successfully defending his UFC. welterweight title by unanimous decision.

Edwards executed a game plan with plenty of leg kicks while nullifying most of Covington’s takedown attempts to score 49-46 on all three scorecards.