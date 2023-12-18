Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Resistance bombs two enemy sites

    By

    Dec 17, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement: quot;In support to our resilient Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their courageous and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 9:00 AM on Sunday, December 17, 2023, a military force of the enemy in the vicinity of Hanita site with appropriate weapons, causing confirmed injuries.quot;

    In another statement, the resistance announced that it targeted at 8:30 AM on Sunday, December 17, 2023, a bunker at Birket Risha site , where enemy soldiers were stationed, with appropriate weapons, resulting in a direct hit, and causing confirmed casualties.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Doctor Obsessed With His Own Medical Theories Sentenced For Fatally Poisoning Wife

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Fort Lauderdale Airport is EVACUATED over ‘security-related incident’

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    We all depend on the Internet under the waves, but who is watching whom?

    Dec 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Doctor Obsessed With His Own Medical Theories Sentenced For Fatally Poisoning Wife

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Fort Lauderdale Airport is EVACUATED over ‘security-related incident’

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    We all depend on the Internet under the waves, but who is watching whom?

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Mexican cartels are accessing a database used by the government to monitor their victims in real time: report

    Dec 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy