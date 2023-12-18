Resistance bombs two enemy sites

NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement: quot;In support to our resilient Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their courageous and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 9:00 AM on Sunday, December 17, 2023, a military force of the enemy in the vicinity of Hanita site with appropriate weapons, causing confirmed injuries.quot;

In another statement, the resistance announced that it targeted at 8:30 AM on Sunday, December 17, 2023, a bunker at Birket Risha site , where enemy soldiers were stationed, with appropriate weapons, resulting in a direct hit, and causing confirmed casualties.

