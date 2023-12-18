TV meteorologist Steve Jacobs shows off his fit physique as he arrives at Bondi Beach with his rumored girlfriend Amanda King.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Steve Jacobs was making the most of Sydney’s hot summer weather on Saturday when he arrived at Bondi Beach.

The former Today show meteorologist was flanked by his rumored girlfriend Amanda King and a friend while taking a dip at the iconic swimming spot.

The 56-year-old looked fit and fantastic, shirtless and sporting a pair of navy shorts.

Amanda was wearing a black swimsuit and looked relaxed as she walked into the shallow water near the shore.

Her swimsuits featured a plunging neckline and ruffled sleeves, and she paired them with futuristic white-framed sunglasses.

After taking a refreshing swim with a bikini-clad friend, Steve headed to the shore to sunbathe.

Steve has been linked to Amanda since they were first seen together in 2019.

The couple were still going strong and were seen looking loved up on luxury yacht The Jackson during VIVID Chefs on the Harbor event in Sydney in June.

Despite declaring that they were only “platonic friends” after meeting at their daughters’ elementary school, Steve was seen hugging Amanda at the event.

In 2019, after the duo were spotted on their steamy date at Brontë Park in Sydney, Steve told Daily Mail Australia that their relationship was purely platonic.

“I’m sorry to disappoint you, but there’s nothing romantic going on between the two of us,” he said.

“We are great companions enjoying an afternoon of laughter and fun with our friends.”

Steve was previously married to TV presenter Rosie Jacobs, who is the mother of his two daughters, Isabella and Francesca, but they separated in 2017.

"We are great companions enjoying an afternoon of laughter and fun with our friends," he added.

They separated just months after moving to Vanuatu in what friends described at the time as a “last attempt” to save their struggling seven-year marriage.

This month, Steve officially launched his impressive new career by opening his new burger joint in Sydney.

The popular breakfast TV star shared a gallery of photos on Instagram on Thursday to mark the grand opening of Bonditonys Burger Joint in Enmore.

Steve also revealed that he and his new business partner, former music promoter Tony Gosden, have plans to expand the burger franchise to other locations, including Byron Bay.