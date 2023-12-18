Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General – on Kuwait

    Dec 17, 2023

    NNA – The Spokesperson for the Secretary-General,nbsp;Steacute;phane Dujarric, issued todaynbsp;the following statement on Kuwait:

    quot;The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait.

    His Highness was a distinguished statesman who contributed to the growth of understanding and cooperation in the Gulf and beyond, and pursued strengthened relations in support of peace and stability in the region and around the world.

    The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to the family of His Highness and to the Government and people of Kuwait. He reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to its close cooperation with Kuwait on humanitarian issues as well as on peace, security and sustainable development.

    Steacute;phane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-Generalnbsp;

    New York, 16 December 2023quot;

