Craig Revel Horwood calls the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final one of the ‘most surprising’ ever amid speculation over the real reason for his final tears.

Craig Revel Horwood hailed this year’s Strictly Come Dancing final as one of the “most surprising” yet, as fans continued to speculate over why he collapsed during the show.

The judge, 58, who has appeared on the panel since its debut in 2004, fought back tears as he congratulated eventual winner Ellie Leach during Saturday’s live show.

And then she took to social media to gush about the final and Strictly itself, before wishing her followers a Merry Christmas.

Craig wrote: ‘One of the most incredible finals I’ve had the pleasure of watching tonight!

‘Thank you Strictly for being fabulous and keeping us all entertained over the Christmas season.

‘Merry Christmas to all. Have a wonderful holiday and may the new year bring you many incredible memories and adventures!’

It comes after viewers were convinced they had discovered the real reason for Craig’s unexpected tears on Saturday’s show.

several fans He claimed his excitement was a clue he was preparing to leave the show, after recalling the first series in his review.

The choreographer struggled to maintain her composure after Corrie star Ellie, 22, made mistakes during her second dance and slipped off her partner Vito Coppola’s shoulders during a tricky lift.

To console her, Craig said, “I’m so glad you took the risk.” And I think back to the first season and imagine Natasha Kaplinksy doing that and how far this show has come.”

With tears in his eyes, he added: “You are incredible,” prompting judge Motsi Mabuse to put a hand on his shoulder.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one asked: ‘Does anyone feel like this is Craig’s last night as a judge?’ He seems super emotional and usually doesn’t give a damn.

While a second said: ‘Why did I get goodbye vibes from Craig tonight?’ He’s not going to leave, is he?’

And a third suggested: ‘I feel like Craig might leave or something. I hope he doesn’t do it.’

Someone else mused: “I wonder if Craig is considering leaving Strictly Come Dancing given his excitement and his “when I think about how far the show has come” comment after Ellie’s showdance.”

While another fan said: ‘the way Craig got emotional when talking about thinking about season 1 of Strictly Come Dancing makes me wonder if this is his last season. He’s mentioned it several times this year and I’m worried about him leaving…’

Despite the setback Ellie and Vito were crowned this year’s winners following the dazzling live finale.

At age 22, she became the show’s youngest winner, surpassing Bobby Brazier and Layton Williams for the position after each couple performed three dances for the judges.

Ellie and Vito, who are rumored to be an item, Both were stunned when their names were announced and the soap star’s family broke down in tears as they watched from the studio audience.

The overwhelmed duo fought back tears as they hugged each other before speaking to hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

“I honestly can’t believe it,” Ellie murmured, stunned, before exclaiming that it was the first time she had seen Vito, 31, cry.

‘This is for you!’ Ellie told her partner, who said the win was just the “icing on the cake” before calling it a “diamond.”

They lifted the glow ball trophy as pyrotechnics sparkled and confetti fell from the ceiling as they were hoisted onto the shoulders of their former competitors.