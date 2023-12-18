Maria Shriver, 68, enjoys one-on-one time with daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger, 34, as they browse shops in Montecito ahead of Christmas holiday

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger spent some quality mother-daughter time this weekend in Montecito.

The Northern California city in Santa Barbara County holds a special place in Schwarzenegger’s heart, considering it’s where she and husband Chris Pratt tied the knot in 2019 and have lived at least part of their time since tying the knot.

On Saturday, the two ladies spent part of the afternoon shopping together, which included a successful stop at the Wendy Foster boutique that has more than 40 years of history “setting the style standard” in the celebrity-loved area.

Shriver, 68, and Schwarzenegger, 34, were beaming with joy as they strolled around the store with their phones in hand.

In fact, they both seemed glued to their iPhones, never missing a step in their search for the perfect holiday item.

It appears that Schwarzenegger made the decision to leave her two daughters, Lyla, three, and Eloise, one, at home with her husband or a nanny so she could spend some uninterrupted time with her mother.

The author, always elegant, opted for a casual but fashionable look for her day of shopping in blue jeans and a green button-down sweater over a white T-shirt.

She accessorized with several cool necklaces and sunglasses that were sometimes worn to help keep her long dark locks away from her face.

Schwarzenegger’s eldest son seemed to be on the phone a good portion of the time they walked around the popular clothing boutique, which was probably because he had two young children at home.

Shriver appeared to be in good shape in black pants and a matching fleece, while carrying a white printed sweater in her hand.

The former First Lady of California chose to wear her dark brown locks long, straight and loose over her shoulders and down her back several inches with a part to the left.

While touring the store, the veteran news anchor and reporter also couldn’t resist using her phone to help her with her purchases.

In June, Schwarzenegger and Pratt celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary by returning to the location of their intimate nuptials in Montecito and documenting it with photos on their respective Instagram pages.

‘I returned to the place where everything happened happy anniversary to my angel of love face. I love life with you,’ the author of Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets To Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty wrote in the caption from someone who’s been there and back.

The children’s book author and Instagram Live host also gave her fans and followers a glimpse of the region’s idyllic setting in Santa Barbara County.

Schwarzenegger’s husband, Chris Pratt, would also share a series of snapshots for their fourth wedding anniversary that they spent in Montecito.

Katherine’s husband has a lot to talk about with her father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, considering they are both top-notch actors with a taste for action movies.

Several of the photos showed the happy couple flashing big smiles while on the beach, while several other images captured the idyllic setting.

The Jurassic World star, 44, shared some solo photos of his wife over the years, and several others of them with one of his daughters.

“Happy anniversary to my strong, beautiful, intelligent, charming, organized, tough, kind and compassionate wife,” the actor gushed. ‘I’m a lucky man. God is very good. The kids and I are so grateful to have you. You do so much to improve our lives. Thank you. I love you. We love you!’

The couple began dating in 2018, a year after Pratt and Anna Faris confirmed they were going their separate ways after eight years of marriage.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the luxurious San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, just a year after getting along.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star also has a son, Jack, 11, with his ex-wife, to whom they are both parents.