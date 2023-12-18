Ian Wright announces he will “step away” from the BBC’s Match of the Day at the end of the season, revealing he feels “very privileged” to be taking part in the iconic highlight show.

Ian Wright will leave BBC Match of the Day at the end of the season

The Arsenal legend hopes to do different things with his Saturdays

Do Man United have what it takes to exploit Liverpool’s defensive vulnerability? everything is beginning

Ian Wright has announced on social media that he will be “stepping away” from the BBC’s iconic Match of the Day show at the end of the current season.

Wright made his debut on the highlights show while still a player in 1997, and became a regular pundit five years later following his retirement from football in 2000.

The Arsenal legend wrote on incredible in the most iconic football program in the world.

The 60-year-old pundit, who won 33 caps for England, explained his love for the programme, appearing for the first time as a Gunners player.

Wright said, “Anyone who knows my story knows how much the series has meant to me since I was a child.” MOTD is my Holy Grail. At my first show, I said to Des Lynam, “This is my Graceland.” “It will always be my Graceland and I will always be watching.”

Ian Wright has announced that he will step away from BBC Match of the Day next year.

After my debut in 1997 while still a player and many more memorable years, I will be leaving BBC MOTD at the end of this season.

Anyone who knows my story knows how much the show has meant to me since I was a kid. MOTD is my Holy Grail. At my first show, I said to Des Lynam, “This is my Graceland.” It will always be my Graceland and I will always be watching. pic.twitter.com/976YbMiwbG -Ian Wright (@IanWright0) December 17, 2023

I’m taking a step back after making great friends and many great memories. This decision has been going on for a while, maybe my birthday earlier this year sped it up a bit, but ultimately it’s time to do some more different things with my Saturdays. pic.twitter.com/n3zbUAumHv -Ian Wright (@IanWright0) December 17, 2023

I’m really looking forward to my final few months on the show and covering what will hopefully be an incredible Premier League title run @BBCSport @BBCMOTD -Ian Wright (@IanWright0) December 17, 2023

Wright posted on social media to explain how MOTD had been his ‘Graceland’ growing up.

Wright made his first appearance on the show alongside then-presenter Des Lynam in 1997.

He was half of the show’s first father-son expert team with Shaun Wright-Phillips.

However, the timing of the show means that he frequently works weekends, and this was part of his reason for deciding to leave the show at this time, after witnessing what looks to be an exciting race at the top and bottom. of the program. First League.

He revealed: ‘I am taking a step back having made great friends and many great memories. This decision has been going on for a while, maybe my birthday earlier this year sped it up a bit, but ultimately it’s time to do some more different things with my Saturdays.

“I’m really looking forward to my final few months on the show and covering what will hopefully be an incredible Premier League title race.”

Wright signed off his Match of the Day thanks with a series of emojis including a cool guy and a red love heart.

He also shared a series of images from his history with the iconic BBC show, from his first appearances in the 1990s to more recent shots.

Wright was initially a regular on Match of the Day between 2002 and 2008, before leaving the show, only to return to the studio on a regular basis in 2015.

In May, he became half of the first father and son pundit team in the illustrious history of Match of the Day, when he appeared alongside Shaun Wright-Phillips.

Felipe Bernie, The BBC’s head of sports content said: ‘Ian has been a wonderful star player in MOTD since his first appearance over 20 years ago. His insight, wit, and warmth have entertained and informed all who observe him.

“We will miss his unique style and presence when he leaves at the end of this season, but we will make sure to give him the send-off he deserves.”

Wright spent six years at Crystal Palace before joining Arsenal in a record move for the Gunners in 1991.

Wright’s first appearance on the iconic show saw him share the stage with Trevor Brooking.

Gary Lineker is currently the presenter, and Wright often accompanies regular pundit Alan Shearer.

Wright was a regular pundit on Match of the Day between 2002 and 2008, and again from 2015.

After seven years in north London, the striker had spells at West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Burnley, before retiring from football in 2000.

The final day of the 2023-24 Premier League season sees several of Wright’s former teams in action, with Crystal Palace hosting Aston Villa, Arsenal hosting Everton at the Emirates and Burnley playing Nottingham Forest .