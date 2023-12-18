Australian actor Joel Edgerton claims a Hollywood star gave him Covid at an exclusive party: ‘He was patient zero’

<!–

Joel Edgerton has claimed that Hollywood superstar George Clooney gave him Covid.

The Australian actor appeared this weekend on The Sunday Project when he said that he and the entire cast of his latest film The Boys in the Boat, which Clooney directed, contracted the disease at a party that he described as a ‘Petri dish’.

‘The dinner of the legendary cast. “I thought post-COVID was a thing of the past,” the 49-year-old began.

‘It was George, so we held it in this private room, in a really small cellar door sort of room. An incubator,” she said.

“Within three weeks, everyone at that dinner party had COVID except for one, I think, who had previously had it.”

Joel said George accused him of being the one who had Covid first, but insists it was actually Clooney who spread the virus.

‘George decided last year that I am patient zero. But I’ve been telling everyone that George Clooney gave me Covid,” Joel joked.

He added that he thought it “sounded great” to have contracted the famous actor’s illness.

Joel stars in the new Clooney-directed drama, The Boys in the Boat, which tells the true story of nine student athletes.

Joel stars in the new Clooney-directed drama The Boys in the Boat (pictured), which tells the true story of nine student athletes.

The film follows the University of Washington team that represented the United States at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Sedan.

It is based on the 2013 book of the same name by Daniel James Brown and also stars Callum Turner.

The film is scheduled to be released by Amazon MGM Studios in the United States on December 25.

It will then hit Australian cinemas on January 4, 2024.