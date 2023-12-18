Man critically injured by landmine explosion in Akkar

Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    NNA – A landmine explosion in Wadi Khaled in Akkar, North Lebanon, on Sunday critically injured a 31-year-old man, medical sources toldnbsp;L#39;Orient-Le Jour.

    The Red Cross and residents of the area took Mohamad H., a Syrian national who was in critical condition with injuries to his legs, to a hospital close by.

    A similar incident took place last year when a Lebanese Army soldier was severely injured by a landmine explosion in Wadi Khaled.

    The explosion of mines scattered in the north and south of Lebanon at the end of successive wars in recent decades continues to claim victims in the country. De-mining operations by UN teams and the Lebanese Army have eliminated many of the devices, but some remain. — L#39;Orient Today

