Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Israeli FM: France could play ‘significant role’ to avoid war in Lebanon

    By

    Dec 17, 2023 , , , , , ,

    Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen stated on Sunday that France can play a quot;significant rolequot; in preventing a war in Lebanon amid the daily mutual shelling across the border between Israel and Hezbollah since the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza.

    Cohen added, quot;France can play a positive and crucial role in preventing a war in Lebanon,quot; during a joint press conference in Tel Aviv with his counterpart Catherine Colonna, who is scheduled to visit Beirut on Monday. — AFP

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Doctor Obsessed With His Own Medical Theories Sentenced For Fatally Poisoning Wife

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Fort Lauderdale Airport is EVACUATED over ‘security-related incident’

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    We all depend on the Internet under the waves, but who is watching whom?

    Dec 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Doctor Obsessed With His Own Medical Theories Sentenced For Fatally Poisoning Wife

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Fort Lauderdale Airport is EVACUATED over ‘security-related incident’

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    We all depend on the Internet under the waves, but who is watching whom?

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Mexican cartels are accessing a database used by the government to monitor their victims in real time: report

    Dec 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy