Israeli FM: France could play ‘significant role’ to avoid war in Lebanon

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen stated on Sunday that France can play a quot;significant rolequot; in preventing a war in Lebanon amid the daily mutual shelling across the border between Israel and Hezbollah since the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza.

Cohen added, quot;France can play a positive and crucial role in preventing a war in Lebanon,quot; during a joint press conference in Tel Aviv with his counterpart Catherine Colonna, who is scheduled to visit Beirut on Monday. — AFP

