Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    French Foreign Ministry says employee killed in an Israeli attack on Rafah

    By

    Dec 17, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    The French Foreign Ministry announced that one of its employees has died as a result of injuries sustained during an Israeli attack on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

    In a statement issued late Saturday, the ministry mentioned that the man was taking shelter in the home of one of his colleagues from the French consulate with two other colleagues and several members of their families.

    The statement added, quot;The house was hit by an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday evening, causing him serious injuries and killing about ten others,quot; indicating that he died later from his injuries.

    The statement expressed France#39;s condemnation of the airstrike that targeted a residential building.

    It further stated, quot;We demand the Israeli authorities clarify the full circumstances of this airstrike as soon as possible.quot; — AFP

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Doctor Obsessed With His Own Medical Theories Sentenced For Fatally Poisoning Wife

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Fort Lauderdale Airport is EVACUATED over ‘security-related incident’

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    We all depend on the Internet under the waves, but who is watching whom?

    Dec 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Doctor Obsessed With His Own Medical Theories Sentenced For Fatally Poisoning Wife

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Fort Lauderdale Airport is EVACUATED over ‘security-related incident’

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    We all depend on the Internet under the waves, but who is watching whom?

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Mexican cartels are accessing a database used by the government to monitor their victims in real time: report

    Dec 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy