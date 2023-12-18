Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    French FM: Red Sea shipping attacks ‘cannot go unanswered’

    By

    Dec 17, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna warned that attacks in the Red Sea quot;cannot go unansweredquot; after a series of operations by the Houthi rebels in Yemen in the context of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

    Colonna stated during her visit to Tel Aviv that quot;these attacks cannot go unanswered,quot; confirming, quot;We are considering several options with our partners,quot; including a quot;defensive role to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.quot; — AFP

