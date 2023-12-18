Rahi: Extension of J. Aoun’s Mandate Spared Lebanon Security Risks

Maronite Patriarch Boutros al-Rai welcomed the renewal of Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aounrsquo;s mandate for another year, a move that he said spared the Armyrsquo;s unity and integrity.

ldquo;We thank God that he spared Lebanon a security risk by having the Parliament renew the mandates of the commanders of the Army and security forces,rdquo; al-Rai said in his Sunday sermon in Bkerke.

ldquo;The supreme national interest was to avoid a deadly vacuum in the leadership of the Army and to stabilize the unity of the Army to avoid any destabilization in its ranks due to change,rdquo; he added.

The patriarch also stressed the importance of backing that move with the election of a president of the Republic.

ldquo;Let the nationrsquo;s representatives realize that the overwhelming political chaos, the violation of the constitution, and divisions cannot be removed except with the presence of a president of state,rdquo; al-Rai said, stressing, ldquo;There is no state without a president with clean hands.rdquo;

He added, ldquo;We also wish and pray that this goodwill will be an enlightening move, so that the parliament will convene quickly and the president will be elected.rdquo; — This Is Lebanon

