    Rottnest Island: 15-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted in toilet block at tourist location

    Teenager allegedly sexually assaulted

    A teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on Rottnest Island, a tourist destination off the coast of Western Australia.

    Sex Crimes Squad officers reportedly traveled from Perth to the island on Sunday afternoon to investigate what allegedly happened to the 15-year-old.

    More to come…

    A teenage girl has allegedly been sexually assaulted on Rottnest Island (pictured, a tourist destination off the coast of Western Australia).

