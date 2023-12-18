Rottnest Island: 15-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted in toilet block at tourist location

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Teenager allegedly sexually assaulted
A teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on Rottnest Island, a tourist destination off the coast of Western Australia.
Sex Crimes Squad officers reportedly traveled from Perth to the island on Sunday afternoon to investigate what allegedly happened to the 15-year-old.
More to come…
