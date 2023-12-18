Strictly’s Ellie Leach breaks silence on her win with emotional tribute to ‘special’ dance partner Vito Coppola

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ellie Leach has broken her silence on her Strictly Come Dancing win as she paid an emotional tribute to her rumored boyfriend and dance partner Vito Coppola.

The former Coronation Street actress, 22, became the show’s youngest winner, beating Bobby Brazier and Layton Williams to the spot after each couple performed three dances for the judges.

Speaking about what it was like to win the Glitterball trophy, the soap star said: “Words can’t describe how I feel right now and I can’t believe we’ve just won Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

‘It has been an opportunity that has changed my life and I have had a great time dancing with Vito every week.

‘It has been very special and being able to do it with such a fantastic teacher has made it an experience that I will never forget.

Vito gushed: “This is amazing, thank you so much to everyone who voted for us, we love you and it means a lot to us.” Ellie, my Lulu, I am so proud of you.

‘Thank you very much for that, Vito, and thank you for finding the dancer in me. We couldn’t have won without the voting public, so a big thank you to everyone at home who answered the phone. We appreciate each of you!

“Finally, a big congratulations to all the finalists and the entire 2023 cast, who are incredible and came on this journey with me.”

Vito gushed: “This is amazing, thank you so much to everyone who voted for us, we love you and it means a lot to us.” Ellie, my Lulu, I am so proud of you. I have seen how hard you have worked, the dedication and determination you have shown and how much you have grown as a person these last 3 months.

‘We’ve had the best time dancing together and I’ve enjoyed every second! Thank you for being the best dance partner and thank you to everyone who supported us every week and voted for us!’

Ellie and Vito, who are rumored to be a couple, were stunned when their names were announced and the soap star’s family broke down in tears as they watched from the studio audience.

The overwhelmed duo fought back tears as they hugged each other before speaking to hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

“I honestly can’t believe it,” Ellie murmured, stunned, before exclaiming that it was the first time she had seen Vito, 31, cry.

‘This is for you!’ Ellie told her partner, who said the win was just the “icing on the cake” before calling it a “diamond.”

They lifted the glow ball trophy as pyrotechnics sparkled and confetti fell from the ceiling as they were hoisted onto the shoulders of their former competitors.

The couple impressed throughout the final after performing a Pasa Doble, Show Dance and finally an American Smooth.

The final three gave them 40 points and the judges praised the actress’ “growth” and her burgeoning confidence during her time on the show.

The routine was branded “flawless” and saw Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke score 10 points each.

Later, speaking to co-presenter Claudia, they struggled to contain their emotions and Vito said: “For me, Ellie is Strictly” before hugging her and saying: “She’s my winner anyway!”

Their very exciting Double Pass opened the show as they sizzled in skimpy outfits earning an impressive 39 out of 40 points, as well as a standing ovation.

Again the judges praised the former soap opera star’s improvement throughout the series.

Fellow finalists Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell (right) and Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin (left) watched as Ellie took the crown.

But the night was quiet for the couple after their Show Dance proved a little less fruitless and the couple made a few mistakes and a botched lift.

When Ellie tried to jump on the Italian’s shoulders, Ellie slipped, leaving him to save her before she fell to the ground.

She seemed upset by the mistake, and Vito put his arms around her and kissed her repeatedly on the cheek in an attempt to comfort her.

“You know what’s amazing,” Judge Shirley said of the fall, “How did you save him? You didn’t panic.”

When the pair joined host Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly for the scores, they scored 36 out of 40.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Ellie and Vito had been seeing each other for over a month.

The couple have been in the spotlight after being accused of faking their romance to help win votes, but a source close to Ellie revealed they have been together for a few weeks.

But the night was quiet for the couple after their Show Dance proved a little less successful and the couple made a few mistakes and a botched lift (pictured).

Things between the actress and the dancer are “genuine”, a source told the Mirror.

Vito has reportedly visited Ellie’s house several times outside of training while she was telling her friends about her new relationship with him.

“At first they were friendly, but as the weeks went by their relationship changed. “Ellie has made it clear to her friends how happy she is with Vito,” the friend said.

‘She’s not the kind of person who fakes something like that to get votes. Showbiz isn’t her style: what you see with her is what you get. When Ellie started Strictly, she was self-conscious and insecure. She now radiates confidence, which is lovely.”