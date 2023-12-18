AFL star Kieren Jack and his wife, Channel 10 news presenter Charlotte Goodlet, announce major family news

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kieren Jack and his wife Charlotte Goodlet leave Sydney behind.

The AFL star and his fellow Channel 10 news presenter have announced they have completed their Sydney “adventure” and are moving across the country.

The couple are heading to Western Australia with their son and shared the news on Instagram on Sunday.

“A fabulous farewell to the city of Sydney,” the 31-year-old TV star wrote in her caption alongside images of the family at a winery.

‘As Winnie the Pooh so well said: how lucky we are to have something that makes saying goodbye so difficult. Now we’re off to our next adventure,’ he added.

Kieren Jack and his wife Charlotte Goodlet (both pictured) leave Sydney behind. The AFL star and his Channel 10 news presenting partner have announced they are moving across the country.

The couple are heading to Western Australia with their son and shared the news on Instagram on Sunday.

The couple were revealed to be on the move after selling their $3 million Paddington home for an undisclosed amount late last year.

Kieran and Charlotte put their Sydney home on the market for $2.95 million in May 2022.

They had purchased the property for $1.34 million in 2014, but details of the subsequent sale have not been made public.

They previously sold a house in Randwick for $1.815 million in 2016 and offloaded an investment unit in the same suburb for $895,000 in 2020.

The couple welcomed their first child together, Alfred Nelson Jack, on Boxing Day last year.

The couple welcomed their first child together, Alfred Nelson Jack, on Boxing Day last year.

The glamorous couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary in 2022.

Goodlet shared a photo of the couple posing arm in arm in front of the Sydney Opera House and Harbor Bridge, adding the caption: “Three years married to you.”

They married during a lavish ceremony in the Blue Mountains in November 2018.