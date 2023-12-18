Hilarious moment: Tiger Woods’ confident 14-year-old son Charlie says goodbye to his golf ball after smoking his drive… before joking that he and his funny dad “just suck at putting” in the PNC Championship.

Charlie Woods hit his driver particularly well on Saturday afternoon.

But he and his father Tiger couldn’t make their putts and stay at eight under par.

Charlie Woods may only be 14 years old, but he’s been beating up his driver like his dad used to at the peak of his powers.

During the PNC Championship, Charlie not only spent a lot of time with his driver, but he was also precise.

That included a moment when he missed his tee shot and then waved goodbye when it landed perfectly in the fairway.

Team Woods played well on the first day of the two-day tournament, with Charlie hitting fairway after fairway.

However, the best part, the father-son duo of Charlie and Tiger Woods, only led to an eight-under par finish to the day.

It was a family affair for the Woods family: Tiger’s daughter, Sam, was his caddy.

It’s something Charlie lamented after the round ended and spoke to reporters.

“I mean, I drove the ball really well today – I didn’t miss a fairway – and we still managed to shoot eight under,” Charlie said, adding, “We just suck at putting.”

Tiger agreed and, following his son’s comments, said he “summed it up right there.”

Saturday was a bit more of a family affair for the Woods clan than usual: Tiger’s daughter, Sam, was seen as his caddy during the tournament.

Team Woods is tied for 11th in the PNC, which is currently led by Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron at 15 under par.

Three shots behind them is a four-way tie for second place with the father-son combinations of Bernhard and Jason Langer, Vijay and Qass Singh, Retief and Leo Goosen, and David and Brady Duval.

After a rain-soaked first round, the second round will begin in Florida later on Sunday.