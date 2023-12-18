Pope Francis deplores the cold-blooded killing of two women from the Catholic parish in Gaza by Israeli snipers

NNA – On Sunday, Pope Francis expressed his regret over the killing of two women from the Catholic parish in the Gaza Strip, by Israeli snipers, along with other unarmed civilians, according to ldquo;Russia Today.rdquo;

The Pope said after the Angelus prayer in the Vatican: ldquo;I continue to receive painful and extremely dangerous news from Gaza, where defenseless civilians are being targeted by bombing and shooting. A mother and her daughter were killed and other people were injured by sniper bullets.rdquo;

He added: quot;This happened even within the parish of the Holy Family, where there are no terrorists, but rather families, children, sick and disabled people.quot;

A woman and her daughter were killed on Saturday by an Israeli soldier#39;s bullets inside the Holy Family Parish in Gaza, which is the only Catholic church in the Strip, according to the Latin Patriarchate in occupied Jerusalem.

