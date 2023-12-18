Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Pope Francis deplores the cold-blooded killing of two women from the Catholic parish in Gaza by Israeli snipers

    By

    Dec 17, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – On Sunday, Pope Francis expressed his regret over the killing of two women from the Catholic parish in the Gaza Strip, by Israeli snipers, along with other unarmed civilians, according to ldquo;Russia Today.rdquo;

    The Pope said after the Angelus prayer in the Vatican: ldquo;I continue to receive painful and extremely dangerous news from Gaza, where defenseless civilians are being targeted by bombing and shooting. A mother and her daughter were killed and other people were injured by sniper bullets.rdquo;

    He added: quot;This happened even within the parish of the Holy Family, where there are no terrorists, but rather families, children, sick and disabled people.quot;

    A woman and her daughter were killed on Saturday by an Israeli soldier#39;s bullets inside the Holy Family Parish in Gaza, which is the only Catholic church in the Strip, according to the Latin Patriarchate in occupied Jerusalem.

    nbsp;

    ==========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Doctor Obsessed With His Own Medical Theories Sentenced For Fatally Poisoning Wife

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Fort Lauderdale Airport is EVACUATED over ‘security-related incident’

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    We all depend on the Internet under the waves, but who is watching whom?

    Dec 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Doctor Obsessed With His Own Medical Theories Sentenced For Fatally Poisoning Wife

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Fort Lauderdale Airport is EVACUATED over ‘security-related incident’

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    We all depend on the Internet under the waves, but who is watching whom?

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Mexican cartels are accessing a database used by the government to monitor their victims in real time: report

    Dec 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy