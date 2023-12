NNA – The municipality of Alma al-Shaab, through its deputy mayor, William Haddad, reported that the Alma al-Shaab police station was not subjected to any hostile raid or bombing, and that the circulated news in this regard is baseless.

The municipality explained thatnbsp;the Labouneh forest near the Israeli site of Jal al-Alam was bombed, urging media outlets to practice accuracy and transparency in circulating news.

