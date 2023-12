NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued today the following communique:nbsp;ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their honorable resistance, and while an occupation army crane was working to install technical and espionage equipment in Doviv Farms, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted it at 2:25 p.m.nbsp;on Sunday 12-17- 2023 using appropriate weapons and destroying enemy supplies and equipment.quot;

