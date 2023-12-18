Lottie Moss, 25, puts on a daring display in a sheer dress for a girls’ night out while Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, enjoys dinner with his girlfriend in Paris.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Lottie Moss wowed in a daring ensemble while enjoying a night out on Friday, days after the model partied with Leonardo DiCaprio.
The Onlyfans model, 25, showed off her toned, tattooed physique in a sheer black dress with cutout details.
He also wore a chain wrapped around his abdomen and a leather trench coat adorned with feathers.
Lottie shared the slew of sizzling snaps on her Instagram and wrote: ‘Ooh la la’
Meanwhile, Leonard enjoyed a low-key date night with his new girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti in Paris.
The actor, 49, tried to go unnoticed in an all-black suit, shielding his face from view with a protective mask and a baseball cap.
Leo traveled to Paris after partying into the early hours of Wednesday morning with Lottie, 25, at Chiltern Firehouse in London, 30 years after he dated his sister Kate, 49.
Dressed in a stylish bomber jacket and navy blue trousers, he left the La Girafe restaurant, closely followed by 25-year-old Vittoria.
The Italian model, who was first linked to Leo in November, wore a black fur coat with wide-leg pants and sneakers.
Sources at the time claimed that he was “crazy” about Vittoria, who also cared deeply about environmental causes. They have yet to confirm their relationship.
The couple was seen leaving the seafood restaurant, in the heart of the Cité de l’Architecture, around 12:30 a.m. after enjoying a cabaret show.
Insiders claim that Leo is now dating her exclusively, as she has “all the qualities he looks for in a partner.”
Vittoria has become a sought-after face for advertisements and has fronted campaigns for brands such as Chanel, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana and Moschino, among many others.
Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, enjoyed a low-key date night with his new girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 25, in Paris.
Earlier this week in London, viewers told MailOnline that Leo and Lottie were sitting together at Chiltern fire station before leaving in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
One partygoer said: “You have Leonardo and Lottie in the same room, of course they gravitated towards each other.”
“They were chatting and laughing until the early hours of the morning, when it was time to call it a night. They left the club in the early hours after having a good time.
“It got people talking, they’re both celebrities having a good time.”
A source told The Sun: ‘Leo and Lottie were having a great time and seemed very close.
‘They arrived separately, but only a few minutes apart, and were at a table with other friends.
“Their closeness attracted a lot of attention, and people at the club were talking about Kate, as well as the fact that Lottie seems to be the right age for Leo.”
Lottie’s partying with Leo is likely to alarm her older sister Kate, who dated him during a brief fling in 1993 (pictured).
Earlier in the evening, Leo attended a special screening of his latest hit film Killers Of The Flower Moon at London’s East Room alongside co-star Lily Gladstone.
She later went to Chiltern Firehouse, a restaurant and late-night bar popular with celebrities including Bella Hadid, Joan Collins, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, Winnie Harlow and Noel Gallagher, wearing the same black button-up jacket and matching sweatshirt.
The actor arrived first before Lottie, who arrived a little later than the Hollywood star.
Lottie’s party with DiCaprio will probably alarm her older sister Kate, who dated him 30 years ago. Lottie wasn’t even born when the two stars had a brief fling in December 1993, shortly before she dated Johnny Depp.
The couple met as young models in the US when they were teenagers and although they spent a lot of time together, their romance is believed to have been brief.
Last Friday night, Leo and Vittoria were spotted at the star-studded Art Basel festival in Miami.
She was also by his side for his 49th birthday party last month, which featured a celebrity guest list including Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek, Chris Rock, Kate Beckinsale, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum. Rita Ora, Zoe Saldana and Snoop Dogg.
Lottie previously dated Made In Chelsea star Alex Mytton for nine months in 2017.
She has also been linked to The Vamps drummer Tristan Evans, Brooklyn Beckham and Capital DJ and TV presenter Roman Kemp.
Leonardo DiCaprio Dating History
The Django Unchained star has a famous habit of never dating any woman over the age of 25.
GISELE BUNDCHEN (1999-2004)
Gisele and Leonardo at the 2005 Academy Awards
Leo’s first high-profile relationship was with the Brazilian model, who was 20 when the couple got together. He broke off the relationship five years later, at the age of 25.
BAR REFAELI (2005-2010)
Bar Refaeli
The actor’s relationship with Bar Refaeli ended after 5 years of dating, coincidentally at the same time that the Israeli model turned 25.
BLAKE ALIVE (2011)
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds’ current wife dated Leo for only a year, when she was 23.
ERIN HEATHERTON (2012)
Erin Heatherton
The Victoria’s Secret Angel alum was just 22 years old when she dated DiCaprio in 2012.
TONI GARRN (2013-2014)
Toni Garrn
German model Garrn was only 21 years old when she and Leo broke up after two years of dating.
KELLY ROHRBACH (2015)
Kelly Rohrbach on the set of Baywatch
The Baywatch reboot star was 25 years old when she and DiCaprio dated from June to around December 2015, and it’s alleged the breakup was a mutual decision.
NINA AGDAL (2016-2017)
Nina Agdal and her ex Jack Brinkley Cook
Things ended between Leo and the Danish swimsuit model after she turned 25 in 2017.
CAMILA MORRON (2017-2022)
Leo and Camila in New York City in May 2018
Leo and the model-turned-actress began dating just months after his split from Nina Agdal. They were reported to be more serious than ever at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but the two reportedly broke up during the summer of 2022.
GIGI HADID (SEPTEMBER 2022 – DECEMBER 2022)
Gigi Hadid walks in Paris in October 2022
Following his split from Morrone in August, Leo was reported to have his eyes on model Gigi Hadid. The couple was spotted at trendy New York spots, but the romance apparently fizzled out in December.
VICTORIA LAMAS (DECEMBER 2022)
Victoria Lamas in the photo
Leo was previously romantically linked to model and actress Victoria Lamas, who happens to be the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas. The couple was seen hanging in Hollywood in late December and reportedly celebrated the New Year together.
VITTORIA CERETTI (MAY 2023)
Leonardo was first reported to have met Italian model Vittoria Ceretti at the Cannes Film Festival in May.
Leonardo was first reported to have met Italian model Vittoria at the Cannes Film Festival in May, and they were first romantically linked when they were spotted on an ice cream date in August. In November, DailyMail.com exclusively reported that DiCaprio is ‘crazy about’ Ceretti and has fully committed to their relationship.
