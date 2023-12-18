Awesome, literally! Incredible underwater images show the world’s deepest underwater photo shoot – record-breaking project used model who could hold her breath for SIX minutes

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Incredible underwater footage showed the world’s deepest underwater photoshoot using a model who could hold her breath for six minutes.

The unprecedented project was carried out 30 meters below the surface of the famous Georgian Bay in Tobermory, Ontario, Canada.

Photographer Steve Haining, 34, captured stunning images of model and diver Ciara Antoski on September 19 on the bow of the abandoned shipwreck Niagara II.

The entire attempt lasted 30 minutes, including cleanup, equipment removal and safety stop, while the photo shoot itself lasted just 16 minutes, according to Guinness World Records.

“The real hero of the shoot, whenever we do something like this, is the model,” Haining said.

Photographer Steve Haining, 34, captured stunning photos of model and diver Ciara Antoski on September 19 in Georgian Bay.

The photoshoot broke a new world record for the deepest session performed underwater at 100 feet below the surface.

One of the biggest challenges the team faced was the bitter water temperature of 44 degrees Fahrenheit. Everyone except Antoski was able to wear wetsuits to stay warm, as she donned a white and pink dress.

Because of what she was wearing, Antoski was more likely to suffer from the extreme conditions, but Mareesha Klups and Mario Medarevic, two experienced diving coaches, kept a close eye on her and the rest of the crew.

Haining said Antoski “loves pushing the boundaries creatively with me,” as the two have worked together on previous sessions.

In the 16 minutes it took to capture the images, Antoski began experiencing diaphragm spasms due to the cold water. Haining then made the call to end filming to keep her safe.

The photographer went on to say that he knows he could have photographed the project in warmer waters like the Caribbean, but chose the cold water of the Great Lakes to “make it as challenging as possible.”

The impressive shoot officially surpassed the previous world record, with Haining saying the entire expedition was “about safety and fun.”

“When we broke the record I felt like it was an honor to be recognized, but my team and I really wanted to set the bar when it came to the record and that’s why we chose to go much deeper, colder, darker and above all more. challenging and exciting personal goal,” Haining said.

The same team held the previous world record after performing another deep dive during the Covid pandemic when they dove 30 feet deep.

Antoski is a model and diver who was able to hold her breath for six minutes underwater for the shoot.

She couldn’t wear a wetsuit to stay warm in the freezing 44-degree water, as she wore a white and pink dress instead.

Antoski poses on the bow of the abandoned Niagara II shipwreck

Everyone involved in the shoot had to be trained in open water and, in preparation for the deep dive, they performed site reconnaissance, multiple rehearsals and learned a series of hand signals.

The signals were used for the team to communicate properly underwater, so they could tell each other when they were out of air, when they needed to go under the water, or if they felt like they were done.

They all wore underwater masks with tanks, and between takes, Antoski was given a mask as a breathing aid that helped her stay in the water for so long.

‘Ultimately, it was a reason for the team to get back together and do something really fun again. “It’s really exciting to have the efforts officially recognized,” Haining said.

They all wore underwater masks with tanks and, between shots, Antoski was given a mask as a breathing aid.

Haining said Antoski “loves pushing the boundaries creatively with me,” as the two have worked together on other sessions for years.

“But having those challenges and limitations and then getting the end results we got is so incredible. The location we filmed at 30 meters is a place we’ve all dived before and love, so being able to incorporate the passion of diving into Tobermory with my professional work in photography is really special.’

The newest record the team set is five times higher than the previous one, as all the photos with Antoski were taken during practice and the record-setting photos were captured the next day.

The two photos of Antoski at the bottom of the sea, with the sand and the boat behind him, were the images that certified the new Guinness World Record for the deepest underwater model photo session.