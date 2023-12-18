Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Putin: Time requires unity and readiness to respond to the most difficult challenges

    Dec 17, 2023

    NNA – Russian President, Vladimir Putin, stressed during a conference of the United Russia party that this time requires everyone to be firm, united, and prepared to respond to the most difficult challenges facing the country.

    Putin said: quot;Now, every decision we make, every word and every action has a price and special importance for our country. Time requires us to be resolute and united, and ready to respond to any challenges, even the most difficult ones.quot;

    The Russian President expressed his confidence that the United Russia party and its supporters will continue to work with full dedication in order to achieve results for the people and achieve national goals, adding, ldquo;I look forward to further joint work with you for the benefit of our united country.rdquo;

    Putin also stressed that quot;Russia either is a sovereign state or does not exist at all, and it is not a state that gives up its sovereignty in exchange for sausage like some countries.quot;

    Putin delivered his speech at the United Russia party conference, which unanimously supported his independent candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections, according to Sputnik.

