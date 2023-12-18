Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Christie Tears Into Nikki Haley for Being Too Nice to Trump

    Chris Christie took aim at Nikki Haley on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, saying Haley should be “ashamed of herself” for “enabling” former U.S. President Donald Trump.

    Christie—who is running for the GOP presidential nomination along with both Haley and Trump—was responding to Jake Tapper’s questions on how he felt about some controversial comments made by Trump on Saturday. Speaking at a rally in New Hampshire, the former president said immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country.” Christie called Trump’s comments “disgusting,” adding that Republicans who justified the remarks were a part of the problem.

    “Almost 100 members of Congress who have endorsed him, Nikki Haley, who this week said he is fit to be president,” Christie said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

