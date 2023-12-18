The Manchester United team bus is damaged on its way to Anfield when Liverpool fans throw bottles in the streets.

Manchester United bus was hit by a bottle on its way to Anfield

A video on social networks shows the moment when a crowd throws the object

A bottle was thrown at the Manchester United team bus as it headed to Anfield ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag’s team made the short journey to neighboring Liverpool by road and his team’s coach was injured while weaving through the streets on the way to the stadium.

More to follow.