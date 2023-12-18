Jude Law, 50, appears smitten with his wife Phillipa Coan, 36, as he films her on his camcorder as the couple make a rare public appearance for a romantic walk in Venice.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Sadie Frost September 2, 1997 – October 29, 2003

Three children: son Rafferty, 26, daughter Iris, 22, and son Rudy, 20.

The couple met on the set of the movie Shopping. In what was his first major role, Jude was only 19 years old. Sadie was a 25-year-old married woman and mother of one son.

Sadie Frost (pictured in 1996)

She divorced her husband, Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet, in 1995.

Jude and Sadie later married and had three children. In her 2010 autobiography, Crazy Days, Sadie said: “The strength of my love for Jude and his intense ambition made me feel out of control.”

Sadie later revealed that her struggle with postpartum depression was a contributing factor to her divorce from the actor.

She wrote in her book: “The more I worried about my condition, the more I became obsessed and the less attention I paid to Jude.”

Sienna Miller 2004 – February 2006

Jude was 30 years old when he broke up with Sadie. Following his divorce in 2003, he met Sienna Miller while filming Alfie, in which he played the lead role.

Sienna Miller (pictured in 2004)

Their high-profile romance collapsed when it was revealed he was having an affair with his children’s nanny, Daisy Wright.

In his public apology to Sienna, he said: “Following today’s newspaper reports, I just want to say that I am deeply ashamed and upset that I have hurt Sienna and the people closest to us.”

‘I want to publicly apologize to Sienna and our respective families for the pain I have caused. “There is no defense for my actions, which I sincerely regret and ask that you respect our privacy at this very difficult time.”

Margaret Wright 2006

Sadie and Jude hired Daisy in August 2004 to be a weekend nanny for their children.

Daisy Wright (pictured in 2006)

He later revealed that they had embarked on an affair while he was still in a relationship with Sienna and sold his story with many tasteless details, including one of his sons finding them in bed.

Daisy later admitted she regretted selling a kiss and telling the star. The story was designed by the late publicist Max Clifford, famous for orchestrating kiss-and-tell to make the song famous.

After the affair was revealed, Sienna is said to have told an interviewer: “Daisy better live in fear.”

‘I look forward to the day when our paths cross, and I know they will. I just hope that woman doesn’t run into me in a dark alley!’

Samantha Burke 2008

One child: daughter Sophia, 13 years old, born in September 2009.

Jude briefly dated model Samantha while filming Sherlock Holmes in 2008 and they had already split when she discovered she was pregnant.

Samantha Burke (pictured in 2009)

Speaking of Sophia, Samantha said: “She has Jude’s chin and nose, and she pouts a little bit, which I notice she’s done before… There are no plans for (Jude to visit her) at the moment, but I know he’s busy.” .’

Of their relationship, she said: “One night I met Jude in a nightclub.

‘I knew instantly who he was, but he seemed very funny; He was making jokes with people and included me in it.

‘The next thing I knew I was outside on the sidewalk, wandering around; it was fun.

‘After that initial meeting, Jude and I went out several times. “He was so much fun to be with, he always made me laugh and smile.”

Catherine Harding 2014

One child: his daughter Ada, seven years old, born in March 2015.

Singer-songwriter Catherine, known as Cat Cavelli, was 23 when she dated Jude, then 41, who was filming in the Czech Republic as she approached the aspiring musician.

Catherine Harding (pictured in 2015)

He recently competed on The Voice. Ada was born after a brief romance and they had already separated when they announced the pregnancy.

After the birth, she said, “He looks an awful lot like Jude, he doesn’t look like me.” Jude is really funny and sweet. I remember last week he came over and had to change her on the park bench. He cleaned it all.

He is a good father and she sees her brothers and sisters. He brings it out all the time.

‘The birth was very painful, I just wanted my mother to be there, it was a caesarean section, it was really horrible. But it came right after and it was really surprising.”

Phillipa Coan 2015-present

Jude and who were first seen together at the Hay Literary Festival in 2015.

Phillipa Coan (pictured in 2016)

Last year, they married at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London before partying in Mayfair, three months after the actor announced their engagement.

The pregnancy comes months after Law revealed he would “absolutely” be open to having more children with his beloved wife.

The Talented Mr Ripley actor said: “I love it so why not?” I’m very lucky to be involved with someone I’m madly in love with…

‘The idea of ​​having more children would be just wonderful. I’m lucky to be with someone I have more fun with than ever in my life.