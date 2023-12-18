Lebanese Foreign Ministry offers condolences to Kuwait: We felt the great late Emir’s devotion for our homeland

NNA – Lebanon#39;s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants extendeded to the sisterly State of Kuwait the ldquo;deepest condolences and sympathy on the passing of the Emir of the State, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.rdquo;

The Ministry said in itsnbsp;statement to the Kuwaiti officials and people: ldquo;Your Lebanese brethrens residing in Kuwait, in Lebanon, and in all diaspora countries share your sorrow..As Lebanese, we have always felt, especially in the most difficult and darkest circumstances, the late Emir#39;s greatnbsp;love for our homeland and his constant concern for the best relations between our countries and our peoples…He was a leader who devoted himself and his career to serving his country, his people, and his nation. We also knew and felt his chivalry and wisdom.quot;

quot;Our deepest condolences to His Highness Sheikh Meshal, his honorable family, the government, and the beloved Kuwaiti people,rdquo; the statement concluded.

=======R.Sh.