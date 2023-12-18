Alma Shaab lights its Christmas tree, Information Minister praises its people’s courage deep-rootedness in their land

NNA – Alma Shaab Municipality, on Sunday, lit the Christmas tree in the townrsquo;s square next to Our Ladyrsquo;s Church, in the presence of Caretaker Informaiton Minister Ziad Al-Makary and a number of municipal and religious figures and townsmen.

The tree lighting was preceded by a Mass service dedicated to the intention of peace, following which attendees headed to the townrsquo;s square to light the tree and Christmas decorations.

In a brief word on the occasion, Minister Al-Makary praised the courage of the Alma Shaab people and their adherence to their land despite the challengesnbsp;and delicate situation in the south.

The townrsquo;s Parish Priest, Father Maroun Ghafri, said: quot;We light Christmas decorations to express peace, and we are messengers fornbsp;building a civilization of love and peace on this land. We are also steadfast in our land because it embraces the blood and remains of our fathers and grandfathers.quot;

In turn, Alma Shaab Municipality Deputy Head, William Haddad, said that their initiative today comes to confirm the townsmenrsquo;s attachment to their land, which they would never leave no matter the sacrifices. ldquo;Lighting the Christmas decorations is nothing but a message of love and peace to say that Alma Shaab is a steadfast town, and therefore this indicates our adherence to life and to the birth of thenbsp;Jesus Christ, the Savior of Humanity, and we hope that the Lord Almighty would bring this blessed holiday season again to us and to our homeland, Lebanon, with peace, calm and stability.rdquo;

