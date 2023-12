NNA – Lebanon#39;s delegation comprising House Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al-Shami, arrived this evening in Kuwait to offer condolences to the Kuwaiti state officials on the passing of the Emir of Kuwait, the late Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.