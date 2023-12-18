The deputy editor of newspaper favored by Putin was found dead in her apartment at 35, just a year after the paper’s editor-in-chief died

Russian men read a copy of the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper as they sit in a park in central Moscow August 22, 2000.

The deputy editor of a pro-Putin newspaper favored by the Russian president has died, just one year after the death of her boss, the Russian news agency Tass reported.

Anna Tsareva, 35, was found dead in her apartment when her parents came to look for her after they had become worried that they hadn’t heard from her.

The outlet reported that she had said she felt unwell and had a high temperature earlier in the day.

Police said that there were no initial signs of a struggle or violence but that they were continuing to investigate her death, per Tass.

Tsareva worked for the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, which Putin has previously praised and described as “legendary.”

Tsareva’s former boss and the editor in chief of the publication, Vladimir Nikolayevich Sungorkin, was also found dead last year at the age of 68.

Sungorkin died “suddenly” of a stroke while in Primorsky Krai, in the far east of Russia, his newspaper reported.

“Vladimir began to suffocate. We took him out for fresh air, he was already unconscious… Nothing helped. The doctor who did the initial examination said that apparently, it was a stroke. But this is the initial conclusion,” a colleague on the trip, Leonid Zakharov, wrote in a story for KP, per the Daily Beast.

While no foul play was suggested, his death came at a time when several prominent Russian businessmen were found dead in mysterious circumstances.

