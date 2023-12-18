Nearly a dozen chiefs and leaders allege that Bougainville police orchestrated violent robberies of foreigners.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A gang known as the “wanted boys” was allegedly armed by Bougainville police and carried out robberies for officers, who are now attempting to arrest the men for those crimes.

Key points: Mike Piau alleges that Bouganville police asked him to commit three robberies in 2020 and beat him when he refused.

He says people visiting the region to buy weapons and gold were attacked.

Police Chief Francis Tokura says some officers probably acted illegally but needs more evidence

Chiefs and community leaders in the autonomous region of Papua New Guinea have called for police officers to be investigated for their alleged involvement in organized crime.

“These police officers do all the planning and then hire the ‘wanted boys’ to carry out the major criminal heists…even the firearms belong to them,” the leaders claim in a petition sent to the government.

Mike Piau is one of the “wanted boys.”

He said police beat and arrested him in 2020 when he refused to participate in a robbery.

“They almost shot me with a gun. When I didn’t do what they asked, they turned on me, arrested me and beat me,” he told ABC.

“They would hide what they are doing and expose me to harassment, and I would not face legal action.”

The 40-year-old man was detained by police in April this year, but escaped two days later.

“I didn’t do anything wrong and I kept asking why I was arrested and jailed,” he said.

He has claimed that the police have turned on him because they are worried about him speaking out.

“Are you worried that I might tell authorities what they’re doing illegally?”

Piau said the robberies, allegedly orchestrated by police, targeted foreign nationals and Papuans from New Guinea traveling to Bougainville to buy weapons and gold.

“They tell us to target outsiders, rob them and send them away with nothing,” he said.

Piau told ABC that police had approached him because he was an influential resistance fighter during the Bougainville crisis from 1988 to 1998.

At the time, local discontent with a major mining project sparked an armed uprising against the PNG government in which 20,000 people died.

Other “wanted children” the ABC has spoken to say they are now hiding in villages to escape arrest.

A petition signed in August calls on police to stop “hunting” wanted children and for those already in custody to be released and pardoned, saying the men have pledged to cease all criminal involvement.

He also calls for rehabilitation to be offered to wanted children.

The police commander wants evidence

Bougainville police chief Francis Tokura admitted it was likely that some officers had been breaking the law.

“I am aware of those allegations,” he told ABC.

“And I understand that yes, there is probably some element of evidence available to say that yes, there are some of my members… who are involved in criminal activity.”

Bougainville police chief Francis Tokura said there is reason to believe members of his force have acted illegally. (Facebook: Aloysius Laukai )

But he urged those making the claims to come forward with evidence.

“We have a process that we use to investigate our own men and women if they commit crimes… and if we have enough evidence, we charge them,” he said.

“If you have evidence to show that this particular police officer was involved in any activity (illegal activity), please come forward and give me evidence, your written statement.

“If we don’t have evidence and we just suspend it, that’s also an abuse of process.”

Tokura said about four officers had already been dismissed from the Bougainville Police Service for misconduct.

“This is not something we are trying to hide,” he said.

He said police had no authority to pardon “wanted children,” adding that community leaders had misinterpreted the term.

“It’s a general term that we use… a police term, a language that we use (to refer to) men or women who commit crimes,” he said.

The fight for independence at stake

Piau said the alleged police misconduct could harm Bougainville’s bid for independence.

“These types of men will create bigger problems that will affect our path to independence,” he told ABC.

Despite the 2019 referendum, which was non-binding, the fate of Bougainville is in the hands of the PNG parliament, which has yet to make a decision on the matter.

Police misconduct could harm Bougainville’s bid for independence from Papua New Guinea. (ABC News: GFX/Jarrod Fankhauser)

Gordon Peake, senior adviser on the Pacific Islands at the US Institute of Peace, said the allegations should not be exaggerated.

“Clearly, anything that puts Bougainville in a tenuous position will affect the island’s bid for independence,” Dr Peake said.

“But the allegations would detract from the reality that Bougainville is one of the safest places in Papua New Guinea.”

Tokura said he had complete faith in his team’s ability to serve an independent nation.

“The majority of Bougainvilleans support us. I can safely say that yes, we are ready,” he said.

PNG Internal Security Minister and member for Bougainville, Peter Tsiamalili Jr, did not respond to ABC’s detailed questions on the issue.

Deputy Commissioner Tokura believes his police force has the support of the people of Bougainville. (AFP: Ben Bohane)

Local police rely on PNG funding

The Bougainville Police Service is made up of around 200 sworn officers whose work is mainly focused on the three main cities: Arawa, Buka and Buin.

Another 400 auxiliary police are based in the villages.

Sinclair Dinnen, a researcher at the Department of Pacific Affairs at the Australian National University, said the service was small and under-resourced.

“The Bougainville Police Service still operates under the auspices of the Royal Papua New Guinea Police Force and relies heavily on funding coming from the PNG government system,” he said.

Dr Dinnen said there was some community distrust in the police after the Bougainville crisis.

When tensions began to flare in the late 1980s, PNG police deployed mobile squads to the region.

They were later accused of serious human rights abuses.

“There is a kind of memory of that other type of surveillance, which the people of Bougainville did not want to duplicate or replicate,” Dr Dinnen said.

Dr Peake said Australia had a role to play in training PNG police, which it has done for decades.

“I think Australia has a tough task ahead of it when it comes to trying to reorient PNG police, whether it’s PNG police in Bougainville or PNG police in other parts of the country,” he said.

More news and current affairs from ABC Pacific

Explore our comprehensive radio, digital and video coverage of the Pacific, all in one place.