The sporting legend claims he doesn’t fear any bushtucker trials after saying he would be “open” to appearing on the next series of I’m A Celeb.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A sporting legend has claimed he does not fear any bushtucker trials after saying he would be “open” to appearing on the next series of I’m A Celeb.

Darts player Phil Taylor, 64, was previously rumored to appear on the show and has now spoken about it again.

In this year’s series, Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, 31, won the show, which is often packed with sports celebrities.

Phil told him The OLBG Sports Betting Community Blog: ‘Yes, I would be open to it. We have to talk, obviously. But Bob (his manager) will fix all that.

‘I mean I don’t find any challenge in what I couldn’t do. I know they’re not going to put anything in there that could hurt you.

A sporting legend has claimed he does not fear any bushtucker trials after saying he would be “open” to appearing on the next series of I’m A Celeb.

Darts player Phil Taylor, 64, was previously rumored to appear on the show and has now spoken about it again.

‘I know they can bite you and I know they can put something up your nose or whatever, but we’ll have to see. You know what I mean? It would be a challenge and something I had never done before. So I think I’d quite enjoy it.’

Phil previously admitted that he is interested in entering the I’m A Celebrity jungle camp.

After darts champion’s late mentor Eric Bristow enjoyed a stint in the jungle in 2012, Phil told The Mirror he himself was interested in appearing on the reality show.

Phil said: “I’d like to go to the jungle – I’m not so sure about Strictly, although it would do me a world of good and get me fit.”

“But if they asked me to go to the jungle and it fits with my schedule, I would love to try it.”

It comes after a Good Morning Britain star hinted earlier this week that they had already signed up for I’m A Celebrity 2024.

Entertainment reporter Richard Arnold joked that he has been asked to join the jungle reality show next year.

The showbiz correspondent, 54, returned to the GMB studio on Thursday after covering Australia’s I’m A Celebrity this year.

Richard admitted he was jetlagged from the trip and revealed that Ant and Dec had personally asked him to sign up for the creature-filled show.

Phil told The Sports Betting Community’s OLBG blog: ‘Yes, I would be open to it. We have to talk, obviously. But Bob (his manager) will fix all that.

He added: ‘I want to say that I don’t find any challenge in what I couldn’t do. I know they’re not going to put anything there that’s going to hurt you.’

In a pre-recorded video, the Geordie duo were spotted at the famous I’m A Celebrity studio and promised the GMB star that a ‘hammock’ awaits him at the camp.

GMB hosts Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins quizzed Richard about being the next campmate.

He replied: ‘You wouldn’t love anything else. Could? It’s a stellar invite from Ant and Dec.

‘I’m at a point in life where if a door opens, you walk through it, if your knees can do it. So I do not know.’

It comes after Richard Arnold hinted earlier this week that they had already signed up for I’m A Celebrity 2024.