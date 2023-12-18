Berri, Mikati, Al-Shami offer condolences to the Emir of Kuwait, members of Al-Sabah family

NNA ndash; House Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al-Shami, offered condolences to the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the Kuwaiti leadership, on the passing of Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Lebanese delegation had arrived in Kuwait this evening and was received by Foreign Minister, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the Lebanese Chargeacute; d#39;Affairs, Ahmed Arafa. The delegation then headed to the Emiri Hall, where they offered condolences to the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and members of the Al-Sabah family.

Mikati said: ldquo;The absence of an authentic Kuwaiti national and Arab figure embodied by the late great Emir constitutes a huge loss not only to the sisterly State of Kuwait, but also to the Arab world, and to Lebanon in particular. Through his policy, which he translated into many of the difficult stages that Lebanon went through, he was the best supporter…leaving imprints that will continue to receive appreciation and gratitude from the Lebanese government and people…I ask God Almighty to rest his soul in peace in His vast Heavens.rdquo;

Mikati also wished the new Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, ldquo;continued success in leading the sister State of Kuwait and its renaissance,rdquo; and addressed him by saying: ldquo;I ask the Lord, the Most High, the Almighty, to boost your strength, bless you with a long life, and protect you from all harm.rdquo;

=========R.Sh.

