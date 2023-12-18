Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Diplomatic source told Reuters: Ankara calls on Washington to use its influence to stop Israel’s attacks on Gaza

    NNA – Reuters quoted a Turkish diplomatic source as saying that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan asked his American counterpart, Anthony Blinken, during a phone call today that Washington usenbsp;its influence on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza and the West Bank.

    The source continued, saying: ldquo;Fidan informed Blinken that the situation in Gaza and the West Bank is getting worse due to the Israeli attacks.quot;

    He added, quot;Israel should be forced to sit at the negotiating table to discuss the two-state solution after reaching a comprehensive ceasefire.quot;

    The source added, quot;The two men also discussed Sweden#39;s request to join NATO, which has not yet been ratified by the Turkish Parliament, and Ankara#39;s request to purchase F-16 fighter jets from the United States.quot;

