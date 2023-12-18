Travis Kelce gazes up adoringly at poster of girlfriend Taylor Swift on Gillette Stadium’s Wall of Fame as he heads to the field to warm up for Chiefs-Patriots

Swift has performed 13 shows at Gillette Stadium, starting in 2010.

Kelce hopes to get his third victory at the New England Patriots’ home

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may be larger than life, but when he walked into Gillette Stadium, he was greeted with a photo of his girlfriend who was similar in height.

Kelce was filmed walking through the stadium tunnels in Foxborough, heading to the field to warm up.

In the process, he passed a poster of his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, from one of the many previous performances she performed at the stadium.

Kelce seemed to look at the picture of his new romantic partner before looking at the other posters on the wall and continuing on his way.

It is the fifth time in Kelce’s career that he has played at Gillette Stadium, home of the rival New England Patriots.

Travis Kelce looks at a photo of Taylor Swift in the tunnels of Gillette Stadium

Kelce looks to win the third game of his career at Gillette Stadium over the Patriots.

Before the game, his girlfriend Taylor Swift showed up wearing a Chiefs cap.

They previously won two games and lost two games against the Patriots in Foxborough.

Kelce will likely see that number improve to three wins this afternoon, as New England has the second-worst record in the NFL.

Swift has a much more successful career at the stadium, having previously performed 13 shows there.

She became the first woman to headline a concert at Gillette during a stop on her ‘Fearless’ tour back in 2010.

Shortly before kickoff, Swift was seen arriving wearing a Chiefs cap.