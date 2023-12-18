3 bystanders injured as police fatally shot a man who pointed his gun at a Texas bar

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Austin, Texas — Police in Texas are trying to determine who wounded three bystanders when officers shot and killed a man who pointed a firearm at them at a bar in an Austin entertainment district.

Police said three officers fired at the suspect, who was shot several times Saturday night. Acting Police Chief Robin Henderson said they were still trying to determine who shot the bystanders. He said there were indications the suspect also fired his gun.

Henderson said an employee at the Sixth Street bar had alerted police about a man with a gun at the bar. Henderson said that when police approached him, he pulled out the firearm and pointed it at the officers and bar patrons.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

Henderson said one of the bystanders had critical injuries, while the other two had non-life-threatening injuries.

Per department protocol, the three officers involved in the shooting will be assigned to administrative duties. Henderson said body camera video of him will be released within 10 business days.