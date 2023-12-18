Al-Makary expresses deepest condolences on the passing of the Emir of Kuwait: An exceptional figure who loved and supported Lebanon

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Al-Makary, cabled this evening his counterpart, the Kuwaiti Minister of Information, Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi, offering his deepest condolences on the passing of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The cable said, quot;It is with great sadness that we received the news of the death of His Highness, the Emir of the State of Kuwait, the late Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. With his passing, the Arab world loses an exceptional figure who loved Lebanon and supported it in international forums, and devoted himself to building bridges of communication between Arab countries, for their good, protection and stability.quot;

ldquo;We extend our sincere condolences to Your Excellency, to the rest of the members of the government, and to the brotherly and beloved Kuwaiti people, asking God Almighty to inspire you with patience and solace, and to rest the soul of the late Emir in peace, and to preserve Kuwait and its people under the leadership of the Trustee, His Highness Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.rdquo;

