Strictly professional Karen Hauer is keeping a low profile as she leaves the series finale with a mystery man two months after splitting from husband Jordan Wyn-Jones after 16 months of marriage.

Karen Hauer was spotted leaving the Strictly Come Dancing final with a mystery man on Saturday following her split from husband Jordan Wyn-Jones earlier this year.

It emerged that Karen had split from her husband Jordan in October, and the professional dancer appeared on Strictly with comedian Eddie Kadi just hours after the news was reported.

This weekend, professional dancer Karen, 41, was seen sitting in the back of a car with the window blacked out while her friend sat in the front.

The pair were thrown out of Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire by fellow showbiz professional and good friend Gorka Marquez after Ellie Leach was announced as this year’s winner.

It is claimed the unidentified man left the hotel where the Strictly stars and professionals were staying early on Saturday morning before arriving at the studios where he was taken to Karen’s dressing room.

Karen and her ex-husband Jordan tied the knot last year, describing the ceremony as a “fairytale” at the time, but sources claimed the couple had split after a “difficult time.”

Of their split, a source told the Mirror: ‘Karen and Jordan have been going through difficult times in recent months and decided to separate. Obviously it’s very sad for both of us.

But there is no kind of ill will. The separation is amicable and they wish each other the best.

Karen’s estranged husband Jordan later told how their relationship fell apart just 16 months after their wedding day when Karen left for rehearsals, leaving him at home.

He told The Mail on Sunday: “It’s a love story, a sad story.” I’m incredibly sad to not be in Karen’s life and not be on this journey with her, but we are not right for each other in terms of her career. I will always admire her for her career but she distanced me a lot from her. She would be away from it and I would be home alone.

The crux of their breakup was that their desire to start a family clashed with Karen’s commitment to the program as its longest-serving professional.

Having talked about having children, they moved from Karen’s home in Wimbledon, south-west London, to the north of England, where they settled in the countryside with their four dogs.

The pair were being kicked out of Elstree studios in Hertfordshire by fellow showbiz professional and good friend Gorka Marquez (left).

But instead of cozy nights at home, Jordan says their relationship became a series of video and phone calls while his wife, an American-Venezuelan ballroom dancing champion, traveled around the country.

“Karen is dedicated to her career, which she has worked very hard for,” Jordan said. ‘She’s amazing and I admire her for that. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to marry her: because of how powerful she is.

‘But we wanted different things. There was a plan about having children but then there was no plan.

‘When we first met, we discussed it. You say things like, “I want to have children.” And she mentioned to me that she wanted to have children with me. But in the interview, Karen said that “children are not the future,” which made me sad. I always wanted to be a father.

‘I wouldn’t say it was a shock, but I knew subconsciously in the back of my head… why would she want to have a child with me?

‘I would be left empty in our relationship. He loved her and cared for her a lot, but he was empty because of the situation we were in.

Jordan said they broke down in tears when they admitted their marriage was over: “There were tears on both sides. A lot of tears and sadness. We didn’t want to break up but we’re not right for each other either.

‘If we had stayed together and didn’t have a family, I felt like I would have ended up resenting her. This is the perfect time for us to love and let each other.

Karen put on a brave face when she performed on the show in October when it emerged she had split from her husband Jordan (Karen pictured on Strictly with her famous dance partner Eddie Kadi).

In August this year, Karen revealed that she and Jordan were receiving counseling to help them with their relationship.

She said Hello! magazine: ‘Counseling. You know, I think communication is huge, but learning how to communicate, you know, seek outside help.

“So whenever we have tough times or anything like that, it’s just seeing each other’s vulnerable side and understanding it and knowing that we’re both working on things because nobody’s perfect.”

And he added: “There is no such thing as a happy marriage or a happy relationship with the perfect partner.”

“It’s about dealing with things the right way and not just running away from them, and I guess that’s what makes us function even better and understand each other.”

This summer, Karen said she hadn’t decided if she wanted to have children with her husband Jordan.

She said Hello! magazine: ‘There is always the possibility, but right now I am very happy living in the moment with my husband and the dogs.

‘Nothing compares to the love for a dog. No matter how you wake up, dogs will always be happy to see you wagging their tails.

Karen, who was paired with comedian and radio host Eddie Kadi (left) on Strictly this year, attended the Pride of Britain awards without her wedding ring in October.

There was no wedding ring to be seen on her finger as she attended the glitzy Pride of Britain Awards.

“I know it’s going to sound weird, but it’s like having a child, but it’s a furry child.”

Karen, who is paired with comedian and radio presenter Eddie Kadi on the current series of Strictly, was married to former entertainment professional Kevin Clifton from 2015 to 2018.

Although they split that year, they continued to work together until Kevin left Strictly in 2020.

Prior to her relationship with Kevin, she was married to Matthew Hauer for nine years before separating in 2009.

Karen married fitness professional Jordan in an intimate ceremony in Hampshire in June last year.

At the time, she described the ceremony as a “fairy tale” and gushed about how special it was to reunite their families.

speaking to Hello! magazine, said: “I haven’t seen my family in the last two years, so it’s really touching to bring them here and be able to share this incredible moment with them.”

Karen and Jordan were married at the five-star Chewton Glen Hotel, an 18th-century country house bordering the New Forest.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2021 when Jordan shared a post asking how he could “be so lucky” to be with Karen.

He wrote: ’32 years…definitely worth everything life could throw at me to be able to hold you in my arms. How can a donut like me be so lucky to have met my person? I can’t wait to have you home.