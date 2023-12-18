Shocking moment Washington woman is rescued after escaping kidnapper who beat her with wooden chair leg before she ran bleeding and barefoot to nearby home to beg for help

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A gentle break came to a dramatic end for a Washington couple when a badly beaten woman knocked on their door claiming she had escaped a kidnapper.

Gary and Robin Marcello were still sleeping when the 27-year-old woman arrived barefoot and bleeding at the door of their Gig Harbor home at 10 a.m. on a Saturday morning last month.

Newly released body camera footage shows the moment first responders arrived at the home and helped the injured woman to a nearby ambulance before approaching the attacker’s home.

“Gary took her inside and closed the door to protect us for a minute,” Robin said.

And she kept saying ‘he’s going to kill me’. She’s gonna kill me ‘.

Paramedics helped the seriously beaten kidnapping victim from his rescuers’ house.

The lifeguards tried to find out what had happened to the young woman.

“There was so much blood I couldn’t tell exactly where it came from.

“It was coming from his head and his ears.”

Their peace was shattered when the doorbell began to ring incessantly and Gary headed for the door.

“When I left, when I got here, there was no one here,” he said. Kiro7.

‘And I went out and looked to my left and there was a young girl there.

‘He turned around and his face was covered in blood.

‘And it was ‘enter the house.’ We brought her. My wife took over from there.

The woman told them she had fled the house about a quarter mile away when the couple called 911.

“It was obvious she was bleeding from her head and ear and I couldn’t really tell where she had been hit,” said Robin, who has first aid training.

“But when I tried to hold her and move her because she started falling forward, it hurt to hold her arms, hold her up.

“And then he went into shock and fell to the ground.”

Robin Marcello, who used her own first aid training to help the woman, watched from the door as she was taken to the hospital from her home.

The woman had run a quarter-mile barefoot to the couple’s home in Gig Harbor after escaping from her kidnapper’s nearby home.

The barely conscious woman was able to tell her rescuers where she had been held captive.

Gig Harbor Police Chief Kelly Busey said the woman had been kidnapped days earlier and held captive by David Paul Ruffier, 66.

“When she tried to flee the house, he tried to stop her from doing so,” he added.

And he hit her several times with a piece of furniture, a chair leg or something like that.

“She was seriously injured, she had lacerations on her head and she was panicking.”

The video shows paramedics carrying the injured woman out of Marcello’s paramedic and trying to get some details of the attack as she is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance.

‘Can you tell me who did this to you?’ one asks.

‘You do not know? Was he a family member? Do you live near here? Where does he live?

‘We want to go talk to this guy. Can you tell me how to find it?

The woman raised a finger to point to her attacker’s house.

‘Where? Like this,” confirmed the paramedic.

The video then shows police arriving at Ruffier’s home before pounding on the door.

‘Do you see the drops of blood?’ one comments gravely: “Those aren’t ours.”

Inside they found Ruffier dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds and the house was filled with smoke and the smell of chemicals.

Police found blood on the porch of David Ruffier’s home when they arrived moments later.

Inside they discovered that Ruffier had tried to set the house on fire before shooting himself to death.

“It’s difficult because the victim in this case doesn’t really have a lot of memories, he doesn’t even remember where he met the man or how long he was at this location, that’s getting a little difficult,” Chief Busey said. .

The woman was later released from the hospital after receiving treatment for her injuries.

“It shakes you up a little bit that you didn’t know what was happening, that you didn’t know that person was capable of that, and that we’re just here living our lives,” Gary told KING.

“We hope that the same thing happens to anyone who has something like this happen to them,” Robin added.