Oregon Pastor Charged With Rape of Multiple Juveniles, May Be More Victims

Hillsboro, Oregon – Washington County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Detectives arrested 46-year-old Seferino Tosie on charges originating from allegations of sexual assault.

The charges stem from a two-month joint investigation with Canby Police Department. Detectives identified multiple juvenile victims during the investigation, and the case is still ongoing. Detectives believe Tosie’s victims attended Missionary Memorial Church in Aurora, Oregon, where he worked as a pastor. Tosie has also worked at many other unknown churches in the area as well as Kansas, Minnesota, Hawaii, and Iowa.

On December 13, 2023, a grand jury indicted Tosie on multiple counts of the following crimes:

Rape in the first degree (3 counts)

Sodomy in the first degree (6 counts)

Sexual Abuse in the first degree (4 counts)

Sexual Penetration in the first degree (3 counts)

Since his indictment another victim, who was also a member of the church has come forward with similar allegations. The abuse reported so far, has occurred in Washington, Clackamas, and Marion Counties between 2008 and 2016. As of now, all the victims have been of Micronesian descent.

