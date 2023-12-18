Motsi Mabuse reunites with her daughter, 4, in Germany after Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola were crowned winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Motsi Mabuse was reunited with her young daughter on Sunday after landing in Germany after completing her work on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The show’s judge, 42, smiled as she hugged her four-year-old daughter, whose name has never been publicly revealed.

Motsi concluded the 2023 series of Strictly on Saturday night, which saw Coronation Street’s Ellie Leach and her partner Vito Coppola lift the Glitterball Trophy.

The South African dancer, married to Evgenij Voznyuk, looked effortlessly chic in a pair of leather-look leggings which she teamed with a boucle jacket as she was seen hugging her daughter.

Motsi wrote: ‘For you, only for you . We did it, girl.’

It comes after Motsi accidentally revealed a family secret live during this series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The judge is often in the spotlight but has chosen not to publicly reveal his daughter’s name, but while speaking to contestant Layton Williams and his professional partner Nikita Kuzmin, he mistakenly called Nikita by his daughter’s name.

Giving some advice about her routine, she began, “I have to say the acting part, the feeling, all of that, I think it’s very beautiful.” Your fingers when you dance look so detailed, so beautiful.

‘I just feel as detailed as you do about other things, other things have to be more detailed.

Motsi continued: ‘The center is too open, so if it is open it is difficult for (daughter’s name). I’m sorry. I just said my daughter’s name. You know I’m a mom!

‘Nikita and my daughter’s names are quite similar, sorry everyone. So Nikita can’t lead with an open center and the second thing is to take care of his feet.”

It comes after Motsi attacked her ex-husband’s lawyer Timo Culczak after he claimed she could face a jail sentence in response to his comments in her autobiography.

The judge, who is married to her husband Evgenij Voznyuk, remains private about her family life and has chosen not to publicly reveal the name of her four-year-old daughter.

In April this year it was reported that the German dancer was suing his ex-wife, 42, for £70,000 after she told how Timo limited her access to money and even dictated what she ate in her memoir, Finding My Own Rhythm, which were published. in September 2022.

Motsi, who divorced Timo in 2014 after 11 years of marriage, has since refused to settle.

It is reported that Timo and his lawyer are allegedly asking the court to jail the TV judge for up to six months or fine her £250,000 if she repeats her previous claims, Sun wrote.

But Motsi’s spokesman responded today: “There is no such written court order; it is categorically false that our client faces a prison sentence for her ex-husband’s civil suit, or a fine, which would only be paid if our client culpablely violates a court order, it would be more than a nominal amount.

‘There is no legal basis for this lawsuit. To reiterate, our client reserves all rights in this matter.

It comes after Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola were crowned this year’s winners following Saturday’s stunning live final.

The former Coronation Street actress, 22, became the show’s youngest winner, beating Bobby Brazier and Layton Williams to the spot after each couple performed three dances for the judges.

However, early in the series, Motsi accidentally revealed a family secret live.

While speaking with contestant Layton Williams and his professional partner Nikita Kuzmin, she mistakenly called Nikita by her daughter’s name.

Ellie and Vito, who are rumored to be an item, Both were stunned when their names were announced and the soap star’s family broke down in tears as they watched from the studio audience.

The overwhelmed duo fought back tears as they hugged each other before speaking to hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

“I honestly can’t believe it,” Ellie murmured, stunned, before exclaiming that it was the first time she had seen Vito, 31, cry.

‘This is for you!’ Ellie told her partner, who said the win was just the “icing on the cake” before calling it a “diamond.”