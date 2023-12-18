Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Fantasia Says Airbnb Host Kicked Her Family Out in Racist Incident

    Singer Fantasia Barrino took Airbnb to task on Sunday, claiming a host forced her and her children out of their reservation late Saturday night in what she alleged was an act of racial profiling.

    The Color Purple star wrote in an X post that she had booked a house to allow her son to spend time with his friends and herself due to her press schedule in promoting the film. However, the hosts allegedly accused Barrino of hosting a loud outdoor party solely by witnessing balloons entering the house and a game truck outside the home.

    “It’s evident from the sayings on the wall, to the outdoor fire pit/jacuzzi and a well equipped game room in the garage/poker table that people Hosts parties and/or gatherings here on the lake often as there were weights with balloon ribbon left in the garage from a previous party at the house,” she wrote.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

