Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    News

    Officials: Vats of Jalapeño Paste Contained Narcotics Worth $10 Million

    By

    Dec 17, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Officials: Vats of Jalapeño Paste Contained Narcotics Worth $10 Million

    OTAY MESA, Calif., – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility discovered over $10 million worth of hard narcotics hidden in a shipment of jalapeno paste yesterday.

    On December 13, at approximately 10:36 a.m., CBP officers encountered a 28-year-old male driving a commercial tractor-trailer with a shipment manifested as jalapeno paste. The driver, a valid border crossing card holder, was referred for further examination by CBP officers along with the tractor-trailer and shipment.

    In the secondary inspection area, a CBP K-9 unit screened the shipment and alerted officers to examine the trailer more closely.

    Upon further examination, CBP officers discovered and extracted a total of 349 suspicious packages from vats of jalapeno paste. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as methamphetamine with a weight of 3,161.43 pounds and cocaine with a weight of 522.50 pounds.

    CBP

    “Our K-9 teams are an invaluable component of our counter-narcotics operations, providing a reliable and unequalled mobile detection capability,” said Rosa Hernandez, Otay Mesa Port Director. “By implementing local operations under Operation Apollo and CBP’s Strategy to Combat Fentanyl and other Synthetic Drugs, we will continue to secure communities and stifle the growth of transnational criminal organizations, one seizure after another.”

    CBP officers seized the narcotics and commercial tractor-trailer while the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing. The estimated street value of the narcotics is $10,430,000.

    In November, the San Diego Field Office, conducting security operations at California’s land ports of entry, seized a total of more than 14,000 pounds of narcotics.

    The post Officials: Vats of Jalapeño Paste Contained Narcotics Worth $10 Million appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Doctor Obsessed With His Own Medical Theories Sentenced For Fatally Poisoning Wife

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Fort Lauderdale Airport is EVACUATED over ‘security-related incident’

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    We all depend on the Internet under the waves, but who is watching whom?

    Dec 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Doctor Obsessed With His Own Medical Theories Sentenced For Fatally Poisoning Wife

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Fort Lauderdale Airport is EVACUATED over ‘security-related incident’

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    We all depend on the Internet under the waves, but who is watching whom?

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Mexican cartels are accessing a database used by the government to monitor their victims in real time: report

    Dec 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy