A woman initially apprehended for inappropriate behavior on a beach was discovered deceased nine months later, as indicated by the coroner’s report, which attributes her death to suicide.

Bodycam footage from police officers captured the moment they approached 35-year-old realtor Christina Revels-Glick. Witnesses had reported observing her engaging in inappropriate activity with an adult toy on the beach, leading to her arrest.

Revels-Glick explained to the police that she believed she was alone during the incident. Subsequently, she experienced a significant decline in mental health, ultimately culminating in her decision to end her own life.

As per the coroner’s findings, the cause of death was determined to be a “gunshot wound to the head,” with the manner of death officially certified as suicide. Gareth White, a neighbor, allowed local authorities access to the 35-year-old’s apartment.

White told Inside Edition, “It could a have been handled a lot differently. Look what it led to, somebody taking their life.”

A family member told the DailMail, “She had a good life for a while, drove a BMW, had a nice house – but she was wild. She got in trouble. She went to prison in Florida, got herself arrested, her husband took her back after all that, but she was just wild.”

The post Georgia Woman Busted for Using Sex Toy on Beach Found Dead appeared first on Breaking911.