    ALERT: Quaker Oats Recalls Some Granola Bars and Cereals Nationwide Over Salmonella Risk

    ALERT: Quaker Oats Recalls Some Granola Bars and Cereals Nationwide Over Salmonella Risk

    CHICAGO, Illinois – (FDA / News Release) – The Quaker Oats Company today announced the recall of specific granola bars and granola cereals listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

    The products listed below are sold throughout the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them.

    To date, Quaker has received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall. Quaker has informed the FDA of our actions.

    This recall ONLY APPLIES to the specific products below. NO OTHER Quaker products are impacted.

    For more information, please reference this PDF.”

    RECALLED PRODUCTS:

    Product Description
    Size
    UPC
    Best Before

    GRANOLA BARS

    Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip
    5ct
    7.4 oz
    30000314074
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    1ct
    1.48 oz
    10ct
    14.8 oz
    30000004081
    (Bar)
    30000315651
    (Caddy)
    30000315658
    (case)
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Big Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
    5ct
    7.4 oz
    30000316856
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    1ct
    1.48 oz
    10ct
    14.8 oz
    30000004098
    (Bar)
    30000315668
    (Caddy)
    30000315665
    (case)
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Big Chewy Bars Variety Pack
    36ct
    53.3 oz
    30000567609
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps Variety Pack
    14ct 13 oz
    30000576533
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    58ct
    58.6 oz
    30000562468
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip
    8ct
    6.7 oz
    30000311820
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    18ct
    15.1 oz
    30000450178
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    30ct
    25.2 oz
    30000573402
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    36ct
    30.2 oz
    30000566237
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    58ct
    48.7 oz
    30000563045
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    1ct
    0.84 oz
    440ct
    369.6 oz
    03077504
    (Bar)
    30000562581
    (Tote)
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
    8ct
    6.7 oz
    30000576519
    Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Holiday Minis
    28ct
    13.8 oz
    3000057787
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Halloween Minis
    28ct
    13.8 oz
    30000312575
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    40ct
    19.6 oz
    30000571231
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Spring Minis
    28ct
    13.8 oz
    30000569504
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Valentine Minis
    28ct
    13.8 oz
    30000311639
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Chewy Bars Dark Chocolate Chunk
    8ct
    6.7 oz
    30000311868
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chunk
    1ct
    1.41 oz
    30000003442
    (Bar)
    30000565879
    (Tote)
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Chocolate Chip
    8ct
    6.7 oz
    30000311752
    Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date

    18ct
    15.1 oz
    30000571682
    Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date

    58ct
    48.7 oz
    30000565506
    Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar
    Cookies & Cream
    1ct
    1.38 oz
    30000003435
    (Bar)
    30000565862
    (Tote)
    Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date

    8ct
    6.7 oz
    30000311875
    Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Peanut Butter
    Chocolate Chip
    8ct
    6.7 oz
    30000311769
    Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar
    Variety
    8ct
    6.7 oz
    30000311943
    Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date

    18ct
    15.1 oz
    30000450109
    Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date

    58ct
    48.7 oz
    30000564998
    Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date

    60ct
    50.4 oz
    30000575185
    Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Chewy Bars Oatmeal Raisin
    8ct
    6.7 oz
    30000311806
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    58ct
    48.7 oz
    30000568798
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    1ct
    0.84 oz
    440ct
    369.6 oz
    03076709
    (Bar)
    30000577011
    (Tote)
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
    8ct
    6.7 oz
    30000311844
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    18ct
    15.1 oz
    30000567265
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    58ct
    48.7 oz
    30000565513
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    1ct
    0.84oz
    440ct
    369.6 oz
    03077601
    (Bar)
    30000562598
    (Tote)
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Chewy Bars S’mores
    1ct
    0.84oz
    03076806
    (Bar)
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    8ct
    6.7 oz
    30000311813
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    18ct
    15.1 oz
    30000573174
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    58ct
    48.7 oz
    30000568804
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
    8ct
    6.7 oz
    30000311882
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    14ct
    11.8 oz
    30000575284
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    18ct
    15.1 oz
    30000451304
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    30ct
    25.2 oz
    30000573419
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    36ct
    30.2 oz
    30000566244
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    48ct
    40.3 oz
    30000317709
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    58ct
    48.7 oz
    30000562093
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    58ct
    48.7 oz
    30000565520
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    58ct
    48.7 oz
    30000577257
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    60ct
    50.4 oz
    30000577349
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Chewy Dipps Chocolate Chip
    6ct
    6.5 oz
    30000312698
    Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date

    14ct
    15.3 oz
    30000450529
    Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date

    24ct
    26.2 oz
    30000576809
    Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date

    30ct
    32.7 oz
    30000569061
    Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date

    34ct
    37.1 oz
    30000311653
    Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Chewy Dipps Peanut Butter
    6ct
    6.3 oz
    30000312711
    Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date

    14ct
    14.7 oz
    30000311332
    Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Chewy Dipps Variety Pack
    14ct 15 oz
    30000567272
    Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date

    48ct
    51.6 oz
    30000574836
    Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Birthday Blast
    12ct
    8.9 oz
    30000572733
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Summer Night S’mores
    12ct
    8.9 oz
    30000572757
    Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

    GRANOLA CEREAL

    Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal
    17 oz
    30000575758
    Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Puffed Granola Blueberry Vanilla Cereal
    17 oz
    30000575765
    Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal
    2PK
    48.2 oz
    30000573488
    Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal
    24.1 oz
    30000572429
    Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal
    24.1 oz
    30000572436
    Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal
    2PK
    48.2 oz
    30000577721
    Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal
    69 oz
    30000436073
    Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker Protein Granola Oats, Chocolate, & Almonds Flavor
    18 oz
    30000571627
    Best Before of Jan- 09-24 and any earlier date

    2PK
    36 oz
    30000577783
    Best Before of Jan- 09-24 and any earlier date

    GRANOLA BARS INCLUDED IN THE FOLLOWING SNACK BOXES

    Quaker Chocolatey Favorites Snack Mix
    20ct Box 378 oz
    30000577325
    Jun-03-24 and any earlier date

    Quaker On The Go Snack Mix
    20ct Box 344 oz
    30000577318
    Jun-03-24 and any earlier date

    Frito-Lay Snacks Variety Pack With Quaker Chewy
    20ct
    17.42 oz (493.8g)
    28400715607
    Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date

    Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack
    40ct
    36.94 oz
    28400697965
    Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date

    Crunchy & Chewy Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
    40ct 36.205
    oz
    28400714259
    Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date

    Lunch Box Mix, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
    40ct
    40.62 oz
    28400713375
    Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date

    Frito-Lay Popped & Baked Chips with Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
    40ct
    35.58 oz
    28400714273
    Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date

    Frito-Lay Snack Time Favorites with Baked, Smartfood, SunChips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack
    40ct
    33.94 oz
    28400698009
    Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date

    Tasty Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Nuts, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
    40ct
    41.56 oz
    28400713368
    Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date

    Ultimate Flavor Snack Care Package, Variety Assortment of Chips, Cookies, Crackers, & More
    40ct
    50.89 oz
    28400734868
    Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date

    The post ALERT: Quaker Oats Recalls Some Granola Bars and Cereals Nationwide Over Salmonella Risk appeared first on Breaking911.

