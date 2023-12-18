ALERT: Quaker Oats Recalls Some Granola Bars and Cereals Nationwide Over Salmonella Risk

CHICAGO, Illinois – (FDA / News Release) – The Quaker Oats Company today announced the recall of specific granola bars and granola cereals listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
The products listed below are sold throughout the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them.
To date, Quaker has received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall. Quaker has informed the FDA of our actions.
This recall ONLY APPLIES to the specific products below. NO OTHER Quaker products are impacted.
“For more information, please reference this PDF.”
RECALLED PRODUCTS:
Product Description
Size
UPC
Best Before
GRANOLA BARS
Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip
5ct
7.4 oz
30000314074
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
1ct
1.48 oz
10ct
14.8 oz
30000004081
(Bar)
30000315651
(Caddy)
30000315658
(case)
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Big Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
5ct
7.4 oz
30000316856
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
1ct
1.48 oz
10ct
14.8 oz
30000004098
(Bar)
30000315668
(Caddy)
30000315665
(case)
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Big Chewy Bars Variety Pack
36ct
53.3 oz
30000567609
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps Variety Pack
14ct 13 oz
30000576533
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
58.6 oz
30000562468
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip
8ct
6.7 oz
30000311820
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
18ct
15.1 oz
30000450178
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
30ct
25.2 oz
30000573402
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
36ct
30.2 oz
30000566237
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
48.7 oz
30000563045
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
1ct
0.84 oz
440ct
369.6 oz
03077504
(Bar)
30000562581
(Tote)
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
8ct
6.7 oz
30000576519
Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Holiday Minis
28ct
13.8 oz
3000057787
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Halloween Minis
28ct
13.8 oz
30000312575
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
40ct
19.6 oz
30000571231
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Spring Minis
28ct
13.8 oz
30000569504
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Valentine Minis
28ct
13.8 oz
30000311639
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Dark Chocolate Chunk
8ct
6.7 oz
30000311868
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chunk
1ct
1.41 oz
30000003442
(Bar)
30000565879
(Tote)
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Chocolate Chip
8ct
6.7 oz
30000311752
Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
18ct
15.1 oz
30000571682
Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
58ct
48.7 oz
30000565506
Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar
Cookies & Cream
1ct
1.38 oz
30000003435
(Bar)
30000565862
(Tote)
Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
8ct
6.7 oz
30000311875
Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Peanut Butter
Chocolate Chip
8ct
6.7 oz
30000311769
Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar
Variety
8ct
6.7 oz
30000311943
Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
18ct
15.1 oz
30000450109
Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
58ct
48.7 oz
30000564998
Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
60ct
50.4 oz
30000575185
Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Oatmeal Raisin
8ct
6.7 oz
30000311806
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
48.7 oz
30000568798
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
1ct
0.84 oz
440ct
369.6 oz
03076709
(Bar)
30000577011
(Tote)
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
8ct
6.7 oz
30000311844
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
18ct
15.1 oz
30000567265
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
48.7 oz
30000565513
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
1ct
0.84oz
440ct
369.6 oz
03077601
(Bar)
30000562598
(Tote)
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars S’mores
1ct
0.84oz
03076806
(Bar)
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
8ct
6.7 oz
30000311813
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
18ct
15.1 oz
30000573174
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
48.7 oz
30000568804
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
8ct
6.7 oz
30000311882
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
14ct
11.8 oz
30000575284
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
18ct
15.1 oz
30000451304
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
30ct
25.2 oz
30000573419
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
36ct
30.2 oz
30000566244
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
48ct
40.3 oz
30000317709
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
48.7 oz
30000562093
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
48.7 oz
30000565520
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
58ct
48.7 oz
30000577257
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
60ct
50.4 oz
30000577349
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Dipps Chocolate Chip
6ct
6.5 oz
30000312698
Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
14ct
15.3 oz
30000450529
Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
24ct
26.2 oz
30000576809
Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
30ct
32.7 oz
30000569061
Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
34ct
37.1 oz
30000311653
Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Dipps Peanut Butter
6ct
6.3 oz
30000312711
Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
14ct
14.7 oz
30000311332
Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Dipps Variety Pack
14ct 15 oz
30000567272
Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
48ct
51.6 oz
30000574836
Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Birthday Blast
12ct
8.9 oz
30000572733
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Summer Night S’mores
12ct
8.9 oz
30000572757
Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
GRANOLA CEREAL
Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal
17 oz
30000575758
Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Puffed Granola Blueberry Vanilla Cereal
17 oz
30000575765
Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal
2PK
48.2 oz
30000573488
Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal
24.1 oz
30000572429
Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal
24.1 oz
30000572436
Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal
2PK
48.2 oz
30000577721
Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal
69 oz
30000436073
Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
Quaker Protein Granola Oats, Chocolate, & Almonds Flavor
18 oz
30000571627
Best Before of Jan- 09-24 and any earlier date
2PK
36 oz
30000577783
Best Before of Jan- 09-24 and any earlier date
GRANOLA BARS INCLUDED IN THE FOLLOWING SNACK BOXES
Quaker Chocolatey Favorites Snack Mix
20ct Box 378 oz
30000577325
Jun-03-24 and any earlier date
Quaker On The Go Snack Mix
20ct Box 344 oz
30000577318
Jun-03-24 and any earlier date
Frito-Lay Snacks Variety Pack With Quaker Chewy
20ct
17.42 oz (493.8g)
28400715607
Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack
40ct
36.94 oz
28400697965
Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
Crunchy & Chewy Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
40ct 36.205
oz
28400714259
Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
Lunch Box Mix, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
40ct
40.62 oz
28400713375
Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
Frito-Lay Popped & Baked Chips with Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
40ct
35.58 oz
28400714273
Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
Frito-Lay Snack Time Favorites with Baked, Smartfood, SunChips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack
40ct
33.94 oz
28400698009
Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
Tasty Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Nuts, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
40ct
41.56 oz
28400713368
Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
Ultimate Flavor Snack Care Package, Variety Assortment of Chips, Cookies, Crackers, & More
40ct
50.89 oz
28400734868
Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
The post ALERT: Quaker Oats Recalls Some Granola Bars and Cereals Nationwide Over Salmonella Risk appeared first on Breaking911.