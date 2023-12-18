Nathan Lyon and his wife Emma open up about the joy of their baby for the first time, as she reveals what the cricket star at home is really like.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Nathan Lyon and his wife Emma finally revealed their joy at the arrival of their newborn baby earlier this year after the cricket star took his 500th Test wicket against Pakistan on Sunday.

Lyon has endured the heartbreak of suffering the first major injury of his career during The Ashes and the subsequent rehabilitation and feelings of guilt that accompanied it.

But that was easily tempered by the arrival of his first child with wife Emma Lyon earlier this year.

Lyon shares two daughters, Harper and Milla, with his ex-wife Mel and is now a doting dad for the third time too.

While the couple did not publicly announce the pregnancy or birth, they have now spoken for the first time about their new bundle of joy.

Emma was cheering loudly from the stands in the first Test against Pakistan when her husband dismissed Faheem Ashraf to make history by becoming the third Australian to take 500 Test wickets.

Lyon celebrate taking the wicket of Pakistani batsman Faheem Ashraf, his 500th Test wicket

Pictured, Emma and Nathan Lyon head to Western Australia for the first test with their newborn baby.

Emma has been Nathan’s number one defender on a journey that has included winning the Test Championship, retaining The Ashes and overcoming injury to claim his 500th wicket.

Interviewed by former Australian bowler Trent Copeland after the prized wicket, she spoke about her new arrival and life at home ahead of the Test.

“We had a baby, I don’t know, it’s been a lot, rehab, The Ashes, India, it’s been non-stop,” he said.

“Having him home for a couple of months was really wonderful, but not in those terms.

“Just seeing it there today is just incredible.”

Lyon is known for his laconic nature and Emma said he was just as relaxed at home with the children and the family dog.

“He’s down to earth, there’s nothing he likes more than walking the dog, every morning, every night, having a barbecue in the backyard, life is very simple at home with the kids,” he said.

Emma said she had enjoyed having her husband home for a few months, but wished it had been under better circumstances than recovering from an injury.

The couple did not publicly announce their pregnancy or the birth of their first child together.

And he described the tension in the house before the great milestone that Lyon achieved at the Optus stadium.

“A lot of family, a lot of nerves behind closed doors, just hoping that the body holds out and everything goes well.” she said.

“It’s a relief and a pleasure to spend this week with my family. His brother is here too, it’s very special for all of us.”

“I think there’s been a little bit more nervousness around this game, about the rehab, about the calf, about the body, whether everything will hold up and he’ll be able to perform like he always has.”

“So I think it’s more of a relief than anything else. I think he will celebrate now, for sure.”

Lyon himself admitted that he was overwhelmed with joy after the emotional journey that 2023 has brought him.

“Life is very happy right now,” she said when asked about the new baby.

‘I am absolutely in love. I guess that’s the joy of being a parent. All you’re trying to do is make them proud and happy and hopefully one day when they grow up and see what Dad has been able to do, they’ll be very happy.

‘One of my greatest weapons is the amount of love and support I have from my entire family. “They’re my biggest supporters. You see that reaction there, that says a lot. I can’t do what I do without those guys.”

Australian captain Pat Cummins has tipped Lyon to play into his 40s and take 700 Test wickets

Emma said one of Nathan’s favorite things to do was take the boy and the dog for a walk.

Lyon said he felt quite anxious during his return to testing.

“I don’t think I ever cramped after 10 overs and I had cramps in both calves,” Lyon said.

“But in general I have turned out very well.

“I feel very confident and it’s really nice to come back and contribute to an incredible team win.”

The 36-year-old is keen to extend his career until the 2027 Ashes in England, but for now he is content to reflect on his remarkable journey to 500 Test wickets.

“It’s something I’m very proud of,” Lyon said after joining fellow Australians Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath in the exclusive 500m club on Sunday.

‘I know it’s been a journey, that’s for sure.

“I was probably about 40 Test matches into my Test career before I felt like I belonged in Test cricket and knew how to perform at that level.”