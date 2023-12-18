Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny 'break up after 10 months together', just weeks after she supported his appearance on Saturday Night Live

    By Alesia Stanford for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 18:03 EST, December 17, 2023 | Updated: 18:03 EST, December 17, 2023

    Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner would have ended their romance.

    Kendall, who has spent time working and performing in Aspen, Colorado, has split from the hitmaker, according to People.

    Neither of them has spoken publicly about the possible breakup.

    The couple, who attempted to keep their relationship private, were last seen together at the Saturday Night Live after-party in October, following the Diles singer’s appearance on last night’s sketch show.

    The Kardashian star and the Puerto Rican superstar were seen testing the water in February on a double date with Kendall’s best friend Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber.

    Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner would have ended their romance. Neither of them has spoken publicly about the possible breakup.

    They were seen together again in May at the Coachella music festival, where the singer from Monaco took the stage.

    While there, they were seen hanging out and riding horses together.

