Missing Baby Found Alive in Tree After Tornado Destroys Tennessee Home | “I was pretty sure he was dead”

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (CBS News) – A 4-month-old boy has survived after a tornado in Tennessee sucked him up from his family’s mobile home, which was demolished in the storm. The baby’s mother said she was “pretty sure” her son had died after he was swept away by the violent storm. Sydney Moore told WSMV-TV that when the tornado hit their home in Clarksville on Saturday, it ripped off the roof and lifted the bassinet with her son inside.

Read the full story from CBS News here.

