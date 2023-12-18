Girl, 5, Shoots Self in Leg with Shotgun, Deputies Credited May Have Saved Her Life

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (VCSO) – On Saturday afternoon in Deltona, a 5-year-old girl gained access to a shotgun under a family member’s bed and sustained an accidental gunshot wound to her leg. Deputies rushed to the address on Boxelder Street and immediately found the little girl conscious and alert but bleeding from her injury.

Deputies Maletto, Kagle, Williams, Estrada and Rodriguez worked quickly to administer aid, apply a tourniquet and carry the child out to Deltona Fire Rescue.

She was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where medical staff later reported that the rapid response and tourniquet application likely saved her life.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood commended the incredible, quick, compassionate work of all involved and will be awarding medals for their life-saving actions.

Detectives are reviewing the facts and circumstances of the case and will forward the findings of their investigation to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

