Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    News

    Girl, 5, Shoots Self in Leg with Shotgun, Deputies Credited May Have Saved Her Life

    By

    Dec 18, 2023 , , , , ,
    Girl, 5, Shoots Self in Leg with Shotgun, Deputies Credited May Have Saved Her Life

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (VCSO) – On Saturday afternoon in Deltona, a 5-year-old girl gained access to a shotgun under a family member’s bed and sustained an accidental gunshot wound to her leg. Deputies rushed to the address on Boxelder Street and immediately found the little girl conscious and alert but bleeding from her injury.

    Deputies Maletto, Kagle, Williams, Estrada and Rodriguez worked quickly to administer aid, apply a tourniquet and carry the child out to Deltona Fire Rescue.

    She was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where medical staff later reported that the rapid response and tourniquet application likely saved her life.


    https://breaking911.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/videoplayback-3.mp4

    Sheriff Mike Chitwood commended the incredible, quick, compassionate work of all involved and will be awarding medals for their life-saving actions.

    Detectives are reviewing the facts and circumstances of the case and will forward the findings of their investigation to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

    The post Girl, 5, Shoots Self in Leg with Shotgun, Deputies Credited May Have Saved Her Life appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Doctor Obsessed With His Own Medical Theories Sentenced For Fatally Poisoning Wife

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Fort Lauderdale Airport is EVACUATED over ‘security-related incident’

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    We all depend on the Internet under the waves, but who is watching whom?

    Dec 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Doctor Obsessed With His Own Medical Theories Sentenced For Fatally Poisoning Wife

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Fort Lauderdale Airport is EVACUATED over ‘security-related incident’

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    We all depend on the Internet under the waves, but who is watching whom?

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Mexican cartels are accessing a database used by the government to monitor their victims in real time: report

    Dec 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy