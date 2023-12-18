We all depend on the Internet under the waves, but who is watching whom?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

If you’re reading this, it means the global network of undersea communications cables is up and running.

Key points: The Internet’s undersea cable network provides the foundation for everything from text messaging to transportation systems, healthcare, education and finance.

Cables are a surveillance gold mine for spies

Industry experts point out that not only intelligence agencies can access your data, but so can most government departments.

Almost everything you say, do or see online on any device travels around the world as pulses of light flickering through undersea fiber optic cables.

It’s the most important infrastructure you’ll ever see, forming the basis for everything from text messages and social media posts to our transportation, health, education and financial systems.

They are also the central nervous system of national intelligence and security agencies.

Beijing and Washington have accused each other of tapping cables and carrying out cyber attacks.

There is the constant threat of surveillance, espionage and even sabotage.

“There is a map you can find online that is very interesting and will show you hundreds of publicly known cables,” said Reuters investigative journalist Joe Brock.

“There is a whole other hidden network of cables that cannot be found on the Internet. These include military spy cables for listening to submarines.

“They include secret cables that are used to pass intelligence data that they want to keep secret and private, and they are all over the world. They exist at the bottom of the sea, but you will never find them on a map.”

The submarine cable network forms the backbone of the Internet.(Supplied: Telegeography)

It’s invaluable data and a surveillance gold mine for spies. Who watches over whom is the question that haunts the most powerful leaders in the world.

Both Washington and Beijing are working under the assumption that the cables are susceptible to spying.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the Chinese counterintelligence threat was “deeper, more diverse, more vexing, more challenging, more comprehensive and more troubling than any counterintelligence threat I can imagine.”

But former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden also exposed that the United States uses mass metadata surveillance systems for covert access by its intelligence agencies.

Brock said intelligence experts knew that spying was taking place on undersea cables.

“There’s enough evidence for us to know,” he said. “Ten years ago, Edward Snowden exposed how easy it was for British and American intelligence agencies to accumulate data.

“We know that the United States and China have accused each other of data mining; they have not denied that they themselves have those capabilities.”

The cables reach the beaches, usually buried under the sand.(Reuters: Rogan Ward)

Is your personal data personal?

Industry experts point out that not only intelligence agencies can access your data, but so can most government departments.

The concept of legal interception is a clause in all commercial cable laying agreements.

Allows governments the right to acquire your personal data and communications.

Dean Veverka of the International Cable Protection Committee said it was “quite common in most countries… there is no global law.”

“So it is entirely up to each country to define their laws… to protect the citizens of their country,” he said.

Several countries, including China, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Russia, have openly expressed their ambitions to create a more centralized Internet infrastructure, allowing them to disable access to certain sites or even the Internet as a whole.

Cable entrepreneur Bjorn Vik said it actually wasn’t that difficult.

“If you really want to turn it off, it’s not technically difficult to disconnect a country or region from the Internet,” he said.

Watch The Cloud Under the Sea documentary on ABC iview, or international audiences can watch it tonight on ABC Australia TV at 8pm AEST.